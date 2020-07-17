Hitting the road Saturday, the New Haven AAA baseball team forged a split with St. Peters.
St. Peters won the first game, 5-2, but New Haven earned a 7-5 victory in the second contest.
New Haven returns to action Wednesday, hosting Manchester as part of a doubleheader with the AA teams. The AAA game is slated to start at 8 p.m.
New Haven is scheduled to host Hannibal Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Second Game
In the second contest, New Haven batted in the home team’s spot and broke on top with a run in the bottom of the second.
New Haven added four runs in the third.
In the fifth inning, St. Peters scored once and New Haven added two runs.
St. Peters came back with three runs in the top of the sixth and added a final run in the top of the seventh.
New Haven outhit St. Peters, 10-9. Each side made one error.
Wes Hinson and Jared Mistler paced the New Haven attack with two hits apiece.
Jarrett Hamlett doubled.
Braden Lallier, August Panhorst, Trent Kormeier, Owen Borcherding and Jason Lause singled.
New Haven added six walks. Cody Groner drew three of those. Hamlett had two and Lause walked once.
Hinson and Mistler were hit by pitches.
Hamlett scored two runs. Lallier, Mistler, Kormeier, Borcherding and Lause scored once.
Hinson, Lallier, Mistler, Borcherding, Lause and Groner each drove in one run.
Borcherding pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Lallier pitched two innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Justin Burski had three hits for St. Peters, including a double.
John Hiner had two hits. Colten Green, Peyton Weiner, Robert Cameron and George Freebersyer each singled.
Hiner started for St. Peters and took the loss. Freebersyer also pitched.
First Game
In Saturday’s first game, St. Peters scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the sixth and then held in the top of the seventh for the 5-2 win.
New Haven’s runs were scored in the second and third innings.
Each side had seven hits in the game. There were no errors.
Mistler, Panhorst and Hamlett each had two hits for New Haven. Panhorst doubled. Borcherding singled.
Hinson, Lause and Groner walked.
Kormeier added a sacrifice fly.
Mistler and Kormeier scored the runs. Hinson and Kormeier had RBIs.
Panhorst started and went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Kormeier took the loss, getting one out. He allowed three runs on one hit, four walks and a hit batter.
Groner got the final two outs on eight pitches.
Green pitched the first two innings for St. Peters, allowing a run on two hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Peyton Hesskamp was the winning pitcher, allowing a run on five hits. He struck out two.
Derick Reno led St. Peters with three hits, including a double.
Freebersyer had two hits. Hesskamp and Weiner each had one hit.
Burski recorded two walks. Reno, Carson Shultz, Hesskamp, Hiner and Aiden Dougherty walked once.
Weiner was hit by a pitch. Reno stole a base. Michael Stupakewicz contributed a sacrifice fly.