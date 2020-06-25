The second time was the charm for New Haven’s AAA team against Hannibal Sunday.
New Haven (1-4) gained its first AAA win of the summer in Sunday’s nightcap. Hannibal (9-6) won the first contest, 8-4, but needed an extra inning to do it. New Haven evened things up in the rematch, winning 4-2.
First Game
Hannibal needed four runs in the top of the eighth inning to get its win during Sunday’s doubleheader.
The first run went to Hannibal in the top of the second inning. Hannibal then added three more in the fifth and the final four in the extra frame.
New Haven first took the lead in the bottom of the third with two runs, going up 2-1. After Hannibal’s three-run outburst in the fifth, New Haven came back to tie the score with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jared Mistler is credited with pitching all eight innings for New Haven, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and two walks. He struck out nine.
Mason Tharp threw five innings for Hannibal, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Bridgewater (no first name listed) was the winning pitcher. In the final three innings, he allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
New Haven collected seven hits from seven different players, all singles.
Jarrett Hamlett, Joseph Lause, August Panhorst, Joe Perjak, Trent Kormeier, Cody Groner and Brynner Frankenberg had one hit apiece.
Hamlett, Lause, Kormeier and Owen Borcherding scored the four New Haven runs.
Perjak collected two runs batted in. Groner and Frankenberg each drove in one.
Mistler walked twice. Hamlett, Panhorst and Frankenberg all walked once.
Panhorst stole a base.
Lause laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Zane Meyers led Hannibal with three hits, a triple and two singles, and scored three runs.
Charles Culp doubled and singled with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Caleb Young singled twice and scored a run.
Second Game
New Haven drew first blood in the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Hannibal got both of its runs in the fourth.
New Haven added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Panhorst tossed all seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks.
Hannibal had double the hits that New Haven had, 8-4, but New Haven took advantage of seven walks to outscore the vicitors.
Frankenberg had the big New Haven hit, a double, and drove in one run.
Hamlett, Panhorst and Nolen Brown each singled.
Hamlett, Lause, Mistler and Kormeier scored one run apiece.
Panhorst was credited with an RBI.
Halmett and Borcherding both walked twice. Lause, Mistler and Kormeier each received one free pass.
Lause, Groner and Borcherding all sacrificed.
Drake Dudley had three of Hannibal’s hits, all singles.
Braysen Douglas and Tharp each doubled.
New Haven was scheduled to host Kirkwood Monday in a doubleheader.
The next contest listed is an away game at Sullivan Wednesday at 6 p.m.