New Haven got even to take the back-end of Saturday’s AAA doubleheader in Hannibal.
Hannibal (15-11) escaped with a 3-2 win in the first game and New Haven posted a big inning early to win 7-2 in the rematch.
First Game
New Haven scored once in the top of the second and that lead held until Hannibal broke out of the shutout for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
New Haven got one run back in the top of the seventh, but stranded the tying run at second base and the go-ahead run at first.
August Panhorst threw five shutout innings and allowed four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Braden Lallier pitched the final inning, surrendering three runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
On the opposing end, Hannibal’s Adam Baxter threw the complete game and allowed two runs on 10 hits and three walks, striking out four.
Wes Hinson, Lallier and Panhorst each had two hits for New Haven, all singles.
Jarrett Hamlett, Trent Kormeier, Bradley Labant and Trent Gleeson each singled.
Hamlett and Cody Groner scored the two runs. Labant was credited with one run batted in.
Groner walked twice. Jason Lause drew one walk.
Hinson stole a base.
Kormeier put down a sacrifice bunt.
For Hannibal, Drake Dudley doubled and singled, Caleb Peters singled twice, and Chase Kirby and Mason Tharp each singled.
Second Game
New Haven rallied in the first inning to score all seven of its runs.
Hannibal gained one run in the fourth inning and one in the seventh.
Hinson threw the complete game for New Haven, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He recorded nine strikeouts.
New Haven totaled nine hits in the game, four of which came off the bat of Jared Mistler.
Mistler doubled with three singles and scored a run.
Panhorst singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Hinson doubled, drove in three runs and scored once.
Labant singled and scored a run.
Lause singled, walked, scored and drove in one.
Hamlett sacrificed, scored a run and picked up an RBI.
Groner and Lallier each walked.
Lallier was hit by a pitch and scored a run.
Kormeier stole a base.
Hannibal’s Charles Culp and Tharp each connected for a double and a single, ending with two hits apiece. Dudley singled.
The game concluded New Haven’s original schedule, but the team is planning to host a tournament Friday through Sunday. Further details were not available at print deadline.