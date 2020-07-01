Once the bats got going, they didn’t stop for New Haven AA Saturday at St. Peters.
New Haven recorded a 5-2 win in the first game of the doubleheader before hammering out a 14-7 victory in the rematch.
First Game
It took five innings for New Haven to get on the scoreboard.
St. Peters struck first with one run in the top of the fourth before New Haven tied things up in the bottom of the fifth.
New Haven went ahead with a four-run rally in the sixth inning.
St. Peters notched a final run in the top of the seventh.
New Haven, the home team on the scoreboard for the first contest, outhit St. Peters, 10-4.
Brynner Frankenberg tossed a complete game for New Haven to earn the win. In seven innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Isaac Vedder led New Haven with three hits, all singles, stole two bases and scored a run.
Nolen Brown doubled and singled, scored a run and drove one in.
Jason Lause doubled and walked.
Bradley Labant, August Panhorst, JJ Mundwiller and Kaleb Briggs each singled.
Panhorst, Briggs and Logan Seeck each scored once.
Labant was credited with an RBI.
Seeck walked twice. Luke Strubberg drew one base on balls.
Labant, Panhorst, Briggs, Seeck and Strubberg each stole a base.
Thomas Cochran, Austin Reiter, Mavrick Shultz and Chris Warren each had hits for St. Peters, all singles.
Cochran and Reiter were driven in by Raymond St. Pierre and Shultz.
Cochran walked twice and St. Pierre once.
Zachary Cromer was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Second Game
New Haven carried the momentum from its sixth-inning rally into the rematch and started with three runs in the top of the first inning.
St. Peters scored twice in the home half and then both teams added another run in the second inning.
The fourth inning was the big one for both teams as New Haven rallied for eight runs and St. Peters recorded three.
New Haven scored again once in both the fifth and sixth frames while St. Peters notched its final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Panhorst had a three-hit game, including a double and two singles. He drove in three runs and scored twice.
Frankenberg doubled and singled, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in two.
Seeck singled twice, scored twice, drove in two runs and stole a base.
Labant, Vedder, Brown and Briggs all singled.
Mundwiller, Labant and Vedder each scored twice. Brown, Briggs and Strubberg all scored once.
Labant drove in three runs. Vedder picked up two RBIs and Brown drove in one.
Brown stole a base.
Labant walked twice. Vedder, Seeck and Strubberg all walked once.
Mundwiller was hit by a pitch twice and Labant once.
On the mound, Briggs recorded one out and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks in 0.1 of an inning to start the contest.
Labant threw 3.2 innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Panhorst tossed the final three innings, surrendering one run on three hits and no walks. Panhorst struck out six.
Alex Heubner had a four-hit game for St. Peters with one double and three singles. He scored three times and drove in a run.
Dylan Alsop doubled. Kyler Roberts, Reiter, Cochran and Shultz all singled.
Huebner and Reiter each stole a base.
New Haven is next scheduled to play Friday at Dutzow Ballpark against the Midwest Rage at 6 p.m.