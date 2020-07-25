New Haven and Hannibal split games proportionally Sunday, July 12, in New Haven.
The host team won the opener, 7-6. In the second game, everything doubled as Hannibal held on for a 14-12 victory.
First Game
In the opener, New Haven moved ahead with three runs in the bottom of the second. Hannibal tied it in the top of the third, but New Haven scored twice in the fourth and two more times in the fifth.
Hannibal cut the gap to 7-6 in the top of the sixth, and that’s how it ended.
Hannibal outhit New Haven, 10-8. New Haven made the game’s lone error.
Tyler Gleeson went the distance for New Haven, allowing six runs on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four in the win.
Kaleb Briggs and Zac Buescher each had two hits to lead New Haven offensively.
Brynner Frankenberg doubled.
JJ Mundwiller, Bradley Labant and Matthew Nenninger singled.
Labant, Frankenberg, Will Hellmann, Nolen Brown and Luke Strubberg walked. Brown and Strubberg were hit by pitches.
Labant and Briggs each stole two bases. Frankenberg, Strubberg and Buescher each had one steal.
Briggs scored twice. Labant, Frankenberg, Nenninger, Brown and Strubberg scored once.
Mundwiller and Buescher each drove in two runs. Brown and Strubberg had one RBI apiece.
Second Game
The teams switched roles in the second game with New Haven hitting first.
Each side scored one run in the second. New Haven then scored twice in the top of the third before Hannibal added seven runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the fourth, New Haven scored five times and Hannibal added three, making it 11-8 for Hannibal.
New Haven scored four runs in the fifth, taking a 12-11 lead, but Hannibal added three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
Hannibal outhit New Haven in the game, 19-16. New Haven made two errors.
Briggs pitched for New Haven, allowing 14 runs (13 earned) on 19 hits and four walks. He struck out five.
Labant paced the offense with four hits, including a double. Briggs had three hits, including a double.
Gleeson and Buescher each had two hits. Nenninger also doubled.
Mundwiller, Frankenberg, Hellmann and Brown singled.
New Haven also had seven walks. Frankenberg and Strubberg each walked twice. Mundwiller, Nenninger and Hellmann walked once.
Mundwiller was hit by a pitch. Labant stole two bases and Frankenberg added one steal.
Mundwiller scored three runs. Gleeson, Labant and Buescher each scored twice. Frankenberg, Briggs and Strubberg scored once.
Labant and Briggs both drove in three runs. Nenninger had two RBIs. Gleeson, Mundwiller and Brown drove in one run apiece.
Editor’s Note — Statistics were taken from Hannibal.