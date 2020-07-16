Scoring 10 runs in the second inning Friday, the New Haven AA baseball team rolled to a win over Warrenton VFW Post 2180, 13-3.
Each side scored once in the first inning and Warrenton was up 3-1 heading into the bottom of the second. New Haven rallied for 10 runs to take an 11-3 lead and set the tone for the remainder of the game.
New Haven added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early on the run rule.
New Haven had seven hits in the game to Warrenton’s four. Warrenton made six errors while New Haven had two miscues.
Brynner Frankenberg pitched for New Haven, going the distance for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and two hit batters.
Matthew Nenninger and Kaleb Briggs each had two hits for New Haven. JJ Mundwiller, Tyler Gleeson and Will Hellmann also singled.
New Haven drew eight walks. Logan Seeck had two of them. Mundwiller, Bradley Labant, Frankenberg, Hellmann, Briggs and Nolen Brown each walked once.
Hellmann and Brown were hit by pitches.
Labant, Nenninger and Brown each stole a base.
Briggs scored three runs. Mundwiller and Nenninger both scored twice. Labant, Frankenberg, Brown and Seek scored once.
Gleeson, Frankenberg, Hellmann, Briggs and Seek drove in one run apiece.
Dylan Beck started for Warrenton and took the loss. He went three innings, allowing 11 runs (two earned) on six hits, five walks and a hit batter. He fanned two.
Tyler Gehrs allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out a pair.
Beck, Gavin Wright, Mitchell Williams and Blake Hogan singled for Post 2180. Wyatt Clairborne and Elijah Fiske were hit by pitches.
Devon Foust, Beck and Jack Duvel walked.
Beck stole three bases. Gehrs had one swipe.
Beck, Wright and Williams scored the runs. Foust and Hogan recorded RBIs.
Editor’s Note — Statistics were taken from Warrenton and only listed numbers for New Haven players.