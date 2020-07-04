By the time the inaugural East Central College women’s soccer team takes the field, some minor miracles will have had to take place.
The school is adding the sport this fall with the first game set for Friday, Aug. 21, at Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill. The team’s home opener is Sunday, Aug. 23, against Southwestern Illinois College with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Both the women’s team and the men’s team are slated to play in NJCAA Division II, the first year that level is being offered for soccer.
Besides all of the teething problems inherent with a new program, the school had to overcome many other obstacles just to get to this point.
For starters, the school had to hire a new head coach. Jay Mehrhoff, the school’s athletic director, led the men’s soccer Falcons last fall after the previous coach left during the summer.
Martin Clayes, who had coached at St. Louis Community College, was hired in February to lead both the men’s and women’s programs for 2020.
Not long after Clayes set out to build the first women’s team, the next obstacle hit: COVID-19. The global pandemic shut down NJCAA sports as well as recruiting.
So far, East Central has nine players committed. Clayes said they are:
• Amber Collins, Liberty Mountain View;
• Zoe Gaszak, St. Clair;
• Destinee Hartmann, Union;
• Abby Layton, Pacific;
• Kylee Parker, Northwest (Cedar Hill);
• Sierra Pitman, Sullivan;
• Sommer Schneider, St. Francis Borgia Regional;
• Sami Starling, Union; and
• Mackenzie Townley, homeschool.
Additionally, Mehrhoff said three softball players are walking onto the team.
All of the recruits didn’t play as seniors due to the COVID-19 stoppage.
“We are still looking to fill four to five roster spots on the women’s side and have scholarship money available,” Mehrhoff said.
Collins is a midfielder and defender.
Gaszak was a forward for St. Clair. She scored nine goals with six assists in 2019, helping her team reach the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals.
Hartmann was a defender for Union, which reached the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament in 2018 and 2019, placing fourth both years.
Layton netted 14 goals to lead Pacific in scoring in 2019. She also had two assists that season.
Parker, a midfielder, scored three goals and three assists during her junior season.
Pitman, a midfielder, netted nine goals with four assists for the Lady Eagles in 2019.
Schneider, a forward, played junior varsity soccer in 2019 after her transfer from St. Clair. She scored six goals with six assists for the Lady Bulldogs in 2018.
Starling, who can play defense or midfield, scored one goal and six assists for Union in 2019.
Men’s Team Update
Recruiting continues to take place for the men’s team, which went 7-5-4 last fall.
Area players signed so far are:
• Isaac Boboc, Union;
• Sam Gentges, Fatima;
• Bailey Hoehne, Pacific;
• Eric Jankowski, Borgia; and
• Ethan Kackley, Sullivan.
Additionally, the team has signed Nathan Treptow of Owasso, Okla.
Boboc, a forward, led Union last season with 15 goals and four assists.
Hoehne was Pacific’s goalkeeper and he went 13-8 with a 1.66 GAA.
Gentges, a midfielder, made the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 2 honorable mention list.
Jankowski was a key defender for the Knights.
Kackley, a midfielder, was an all-state second-team pick in Class 2 after scoring 16 goals with nine assists. His father (Bill Kackley Jr.) and grandfather (Bill Kackley Sr.) both coached women’s basketball at East Central.
Treptow played for Owasso High School. Oklahoma has a spring season for boys soccer and only a few games were played before COVID-19 canceled the rest of the season.
He netted the game-winning goal against Booker T. Washington, hitting a free kick March 10.
“The roster on the men’s side will be complete with at least 25 players, 10 local and 15 from outside of the state or internationals,” Mehrhoff said.
International Players
East Central’s men’s team always features several international players with nine from England, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany and Brazil on the squad last year.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic could modify that.
“We are still awaiting several international players who are in a holding pattern to see if they will receive visa interviews,” Clayes said. “So, obviously, it’s difficult to predict how the fall will play out, but we have enough local talent that we will be ready no matter what.”
Clayes is hopeful that the international players can be in uniform prior to the MCCAC opener Sept. 8.
“COVID came down after we had already offered most of our international players, so we are hoping that we can get at least some of those new signings here for the start of conference play,” Clayes said. “We are confident our returning international players will be able to fly back on time.”