Steve Smith is one of three new head coaches among Pacific’s six fall sports programs.
Smith takes over the boys soccer program for the school. He reports 24 players have come out for the team.
“(That) is lower than anticipated, but I see opportunity for these guys at both the varsity and JV level,” Smith said, “players who can swing and play both levels, which helps them further develop and overall helps strengthen the program.”
Smith joins Pacific after previously coaching the St. Pius X Lancers in Festus.
“Knowing that we graduated quite a few seniors last year, I am looking forward to seeing these young men step up as leaders and also help continue building a culture of hard work both on and off the field,” Smith said. “Ultimately, leave the jersey in better shape than how they inherited. I appreciate how down to earth and humble these guys are and also how coachable they have been for me as a first-year coach with this program.”
Other new faces for Pacific programs include cross country head coach Vincent Bingham and volleyball head coach Joe Brammeier.
Paul Day, Tonya Lewis and Rob Schimsa each return in their respective roles as the head coaches of the football, softball and girls golf teams.