Last Saturday, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks were raising the third-place award from their own tournament.
But Tuesday, the team was picking itself up after a humbling 15-0 defeat at New Bloomfield.
“We were not ready to play at all,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We were slow to balls. We made several errors, and we are not good enough to make a lot of mistakes and still win.”
The Lady Shamrocks were charged with seven errors, starting in a three-run first inning for New Bloomfield.
New Bloomfield scored six more runs in the second and added two in the third.
Peirick said there was a positive to the game. It showed the team what needs to be improved.
“We have to work on getting better in almost every aspect of the game to beat good teams like New Bloomfield,” Peirick said.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
The Lady Shamrocks hosted Cuba Thursday after the Weekend Missourian was prepared.
After playing Friday at home against Wellsville, New Haven opens Four Rivers Conference play at Pacific Tuesday.