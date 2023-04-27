The Wildcats managed seven hits, but could not bring anybody around to score in the final round of the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament Saturday.
Neosho (13-9) defeated Union (10-7) in the final contest, 11-0.
Karson Eads pitched first for Union, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings of work. Eads struck out three and allowed six hits with one walk.
Connor Curnutte pitched 0.2 of an inning out of the bullpen. He allowed eight runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk.
Sam Calkins finished out the game on the rubber. He walked two batters and surrendered an unearned run.
Union’s scorebook charged the Wildcat defense with six errors.
All seven Union hits were marked down as singles.
Will Mentz went 2-3 and Cooper Bailey went 2-4.
Jayden Overschmidt, Curnutte and Calkins all had one hit.
Conner Borgmann and Ardell Young both walked.
Union played at St. James Monday in a Four Rivers Conference outing. The Wildcats are home Tuesday to play the St. Louis Patriots at 4:30 p.m.
