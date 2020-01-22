Dave Neier will become the fourth St. Francis Borgia Regional head coach to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday.
Neier joins Ray DeGreeff, Dale Gildehaus and Mike Tyree in the Hall of Fame. Gildehaus and Tyree have been inducted within the past 15 months.
The enshrinement event is sold out, however, the public can attend a reception at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame presented by Reliable Toyota Sunday at 11 a.m.
Other inductees include:
• Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs;
• Terry Pendleton, St. Louis Cardinals;
• Ned Yost, Kansas City Royals;
• Justin Smith, Jefferson City, University of Missouri and NFL;
• Brad Ziegler, Odessa High School, Missouri State, MLB;
• Allen Treadwell, Shooting Sports and television personality;
• John Richardson, Miller High School, University of Tennessee;
• Don West, broadcasting;
• Gerry Pollard, basketball official;
• Dr. Bernard Griesemer, sports medicine;
• Greg Oder, high school football coach;
• Springfield Catholic Lady Irish basketball;
• Chillicothe High School football;
• Ozark High School cheerleading; and
• University of Central Missouri 2003 baseball team.
• John Q. Hammons Founder’s Award — Killian Construction;
• Pinnacle Award — Larry Holley;
• President’s Award — Larry O’Reilly; and
• Summit Award — Sharyn Wagoner.
Neier’s bio reads:
“Neier is in his 34th season as the boys basketball coach of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington, with a record of 722-212 and five state championships (1993, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2009). The state titles are tied with four others for fourth-most in state history.
“Neier has guided the program to four other Final Fours, earning three runner-up finishes (1998, 2010, 2011) and third-place hardware in 1995. His teams also have earned 24 district titles.
“A 1971 graduate of Borgia, Neier played football at Central Methodist University, basketball at East Central College and graduated from the University of Central Missouri. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Washington High School.
“At Borgia, he also coached baseball (1991-1994), earning a 44-35 record, and his 1994 team reached the state quarterfinals. He has been the boys golf coach since 2000, winning the Class 3 state title in 2012 and 10 district titles.”