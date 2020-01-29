For the third time in just over a year, a St. Francis Borgia Regional coach has been honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Dave Neier, Borgia’s boys basketball head coach, was inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday night in Springfield.
The event, sponsored by Killian Construction, was a sellout as a crowd of over 1,500 attended at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center.
Neier, who has a 722-212 career record heading into Tuesday night’s game against KIPP in the Union Tournament, joins Borgia football Head Coach Dale Gildehaus (2018) and former volleyball Head Coach Mike Tyree (2019) in the Hall of Fame.
It seemed fitting that the three went into the Hall of Fame within a short amount of time since all three started head coaching careers in the 1987-88 school year.
Neier has led the Knights to five state championships (1993, 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2006) as well as nine overall appearances in the state semifinals. His teams finished second three times and third once.
Neier’s basketball teams also have won 24 district titles.
Neier will be entering his 20th season as Borgia’s boys golf head coach this spring. He has led the Knights to one state championship (2012) as well as 10 district titles.
Neier has coached other sports at Borgia as well. He was the baseball head coach from 1991-94, going 44-35. The 1994 team reached the state quarterfinals.
Neier was part of a class of 13 individuals, four teams or programs, and four special awards.
“We are delighted to welcome our latest honorees into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame,” President and Executive Director Jerald Andrews said. “Each not only was a standout in their respective sport, but they’re also great ambassadors away from the field. We also want to thank all businesses and individuals who threw their support behind the Enshrinement.”
Individuals honored were:
• Derek Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs;
• Terry Pendleton, St. Louis Cardinals;
• Ned Yost, Kansas City Royals;
• Justin Smith, Mizzou and NFL;
• Brad Ziegler, Missouri State and MLB;
• Allen Treadwell, shooting sports and television personality;
• John Richardson, track and field;
• Don West, broadcasting;
• Jim Morris, golf;
• Gerry Pollard, basketball official;
• Dr. Bernard Griesemer, sports medicine;
• Greg Oder, Blue Springs South football coach; and
• Neier.
Programs honored were:
• Springfield Catholic Lady Irish basketball;
• Chillicothe High School football;
• Ozark High School cheerleading; and
• 2003 University of Central Missouri baseball.
Killian Construction, the event’s presenting sponsor for a 25th consecutive year, was bestowed the John Q. Hammons Founder’s Award.
The Hall of Fame also honored William Jewell College basketball coach Larry Holley with the Pinnacle Award while Larry O’Reilly of O’Reilly Auto Parts received the President’s Award.
Sharyn Wagoner, retiring after 25 years with the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship, presented by Dr. Pepper, was recognized with the Summit Award.
