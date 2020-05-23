Paul Nealis recorded a hole in one Saturday, May 16, at Franklin County Country Club.
Golfing at the 11th hole, Nealis sank the shot from the gold tees at a distance of 113 yards.
He used a pitching wedge to accomplish the feat.
