A last grasp at a national tournament berth failed for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons.
East Central (9-10-1), runner-up in the NJCAA Division II Central District Tournament, was passed over for one of four at-large bids to the national event in Arizona. It runs Nov. 14-19.
The snub wasn’t a total surprise to East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger.
“Unfortunately, because of our regular-season record in a very competitive region, we were not in a position to receive an at-large bid,” Benninger said. “We played a very difficult schedule, We played five games against NJCAA Division I teams, and this was not rewarded by the NJCAA committee. We proved that we could play with a team who has been ranked in the Top 5 for the majority of the season, and this doesn’t mean as much as teams with better records playing less competitive teams.”
The Falcons were edged by sixth-ranked Heartland of Illinois in the district title game last Saturday in Park Hills, 2-1.
Georgia Military (12-3-1), Heartland (15-1), Jones (15-0), CCBC Essex (17-2), Morton (16-0-1), Massasoit (11-1-2), Northeast Nebraska (18-4-1) and Phoenix (13-1-2) were the district champions.
Mesa (12-4-1), Prairie State (15-4-1), Pima (10-2-3) and Southeastern Iowa (11-5) gained the at-large bids.
Pima was ranked fifth in the final regular-season national poll. Mesa was seventh while Southeastern Iowa was ninth and Prairie State was 11th.
With the at-large teams added, 11 of the top 12 teams in the last national poll made the tournament. Massasoit was the lone team not in the top 12. It received votes.
Phoenix is the top seed for the national tournament.
While there was no extra time played in the Heartland match, it essentially was decided by a penalty kick.
Heartland scored off of open play and then added a penalty kick to lead 2-0 at the half. Benninger said he disagreed with the call to award the spot kick.
“After having time to review the PK, that ultimately decided the game, it is never a PK,” Benninger said. “With that said, we had opportunities late in the game to get a goal and we came up short. It’s a disappointing result and I am sad it’s over, but I get to smile because I remember the journey.”
East Central’s Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland/Niagara Community College) pulled the Falcons back with a header goal in the second half but that was as close as East Central got.
Benninger took over as head coach in the weeks leading up to the season. He praised the work of all of the players which led to the Falcons claiming the Region 16 title for the first time since 2008, and playing in the district tournament for the first time since 2004.
“I thought we were very unlucky with the result,” Benninger said. “It cannot be stressed how important everyone on this team has been to this year’s success, the training leading into the game was intense and gave out starters the push to succeed.”