Murphy’s law states “anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”
Pacific junior Rhyan Murphy made sure that was the case for the Rolla Lady Bulldogs (5-5) in Tuesday’s soccer showdown.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 2:12 pm
Murphy’s law states “anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”
Pacific junior Rhyan Murphy made sure that was the case for the Rolla Lady Bulldogs (5-5) in Tuesday’s soccer showdown.
Murphy’s deciding goal with four seconds left in regulation lifted Pacific (6-3-1) to a 2-1 win in Rolla.
“Rolla scored the equalizer with no time left in the first half, but the girls responded positively with their own magic by scoring the game-winning goal off a corner with four seconds left in the game,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Definitely a win in that type of fashion the team needed after some heartbreaking results in recent weeks.”
The winning score came on a corner kick via an assist from Shelby Kelemen.
Pacific made a successful return to Rolla, the site of the Lady Indians’ Blue Fish Tournament victory last month to open the season.
Both teams tallied one score in the first half.
The Lady Indians took a 1-0 advantage in the 23rd minute as Kamryn Bukowsky kneed a pass out of the air into the box. Lexi Clark was able to run it down and put a shot over the keeper and just inside the far post.
Rolla’s Olivia Young notched the equalizing goal just one second before time expired in the first half.
Pacific gets back to Four Rivers Conference play Monday, hosting St. James at 5 p.m.
Pacific found out its assignment for the upcoming Blue Cat Cup. The Lady Indians will play Union in the first round Monday, April 24, at Stierberger Stadium. Kickoff is 6:45 p.m.
Pacific will play either St. Francis Borgia or Ft. Zumwalt West in the second round April 26 in Union.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.