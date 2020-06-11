Washington Post 218 AA did all of the scoring at New Haven Friday.
Washington (6-2-1) scored five runs in the first inning and seven more in the second to record a 12-0 victory in the first game of the season for the New Haven AA squad (0-1).
Gavin Mueller tossed the complete game, recording five shutout innings and allowing just one hit. Mueller recorded 11 strikeouts and issued two walks.
“(He) threw 75 percent strikes,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Gavin has a big repertoire when it comes to pitches. He can keep batters off balance by throwing several different pitches.”
For New Haven, Matthew Nenninger tossed 1.2 innings and allowed 11 runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Pitching in relief Bradley Labant threw 1.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Tyler Gleeson finished out the game. In the final two innings, he held Post 218 scoreless and hitless, issuing just one walk.
Washington outhit New Haven,– 6-1, in the game.
Gavin Matchell doubled while teammates Owen Struckhoff, Blake Whitlock, Jacob Baldwin, Luke Kleekamp and Logan Dieckman all singled.
Whitlock, Matchell and Kleekamp scored two runs apiece. Mueller, Dane Eckhoff, Mitchell Meyer, Dieckman, Max Meyers and Wyatt Sneed each added a run.
Dieckman drove in four runs. Mueller was credited with three RBIs and Matchell and Kleekamp both drove in two.
Eckhoff, Meyer, Lucas Newhouse, Kleekamp and Meyers each drew a walk.
Cody Vondera and Whitlock were hit by pitches.
Dieckman and Baldwin both stole a base.
Brynner Frankenberg had the New Haven hit, a single. He also walked and stole a base.
Nenninger reached on a walk.
Post 218 continued its five-game winning streak Saturday at Elsberry. The team next plays Wednesday at home against Kirkwood at 8 p.m.
New Haven played its second game of the season Tuesday night, hosting Eureka and will host the Midwest Rage Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader.