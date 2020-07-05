Gavin Mueller was eager to get back onto the baseball diamond.
And, in his return last Sunday for the Washington AA team, he made the most of his chance, pitching a complete-game victory against Kirkwood at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 13-2.
“Gavin Mueller has been hurt the past few weeks and we were able to get him back on the mound,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Gavin is our leader, and one of our aces, so having him back is a big boost to our team. Gavin threw a great game, you would have never guessed he was ever hurt.”
Mueller went all five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out four and needed 63 pitches to complete the game.
The win came three days after Washington rallied past Kirkwood in eight innings, 7-6.
“We had a tough fight against Kirkwood earlier in the week, and the boys came out ready to play,” Kleekamp said.
Offensively, Washington (18-3-2) gave Mueller plenty of offensive support. Kirkwood scored a run in the top of the second inning, but Washington scored three in the bottom of that frame and another run in the third.
The rest of the scoring took place in the fourth inning. Kirkwood scored once and Washington pushed nine runs across the plate. The game ended after five innings on the run rule.
Jacob Baldwin and Owen Struckhoff paced the offense with two hits apiece. Struckhoff tripled.
Blake Whitlock had a double.
Logan Dieckman, Gavin Matchell, Luke Kleekamp and Morgan Copeland all singled.
Washington had five walks. Dieckman, Dane Eckhoff, Whitlock, Matchell and Baldwin each walked.
Copeland and Struckhoff were hit by pitches.
Dieckman stole two bases. Eckhoff and Matchell stole one base apiece.
Struckhoff scored three runs. Dieckman, Matchell and Baldwin each scored twice. Eckhoff, Whitlock, Kleekamp and Copeland scored once.
Dieckman, Kleekamp and Cody Vondera had two RBIs apiece. Eckhoff, Matchell and Struckhoff each had one RBI.
“Our hitting was alive on Sunday,” Kleekamp said. “We hit a lot of balls hard and put pressure on the defense. I was proud of our weekend performance.”
Post 218 returns to action Wednesday with an 8 p.m. home game against Warrenton. Washington hosts St. Peters Thursday at 6 p.m.