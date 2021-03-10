Lady Jays Claim Third
Paced by three state medalists, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays claimed third place in the MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships Tuesday in Independence. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Highlights from the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships. Check back as the event progresses. Coverage will be in the Missourian.

Tuesday — Class 1 Girls

• Washington finished third in the team standings with 61 points.

• Washington senior Mia Reed (107) finished second. It was her second state wrestling medal.

• Washington senior Allison Meyer (117) finished second. It was her first state wrestling medal.

• Union senior Jaiden Powell (174) finished third. It was her first state wrestling medal.

• Washington sophomore Julia Donnelly (102) finished fifth. It was her first state wrestling medal.

Wednesday — Class 1 Boys (No area competitors)

Thursday — Class 2 Boys (St. Clair and Borgia)

Friday — Class 3 Boys (Pacific)

Saturday — Class 4 Boys (Washington)