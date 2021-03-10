Highlights from the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships. Check back as the event progresses. Coverage will be in the Missourian.
Tuesday — Class 1 Girls
• Washington finished third in the team standings with 61 points.
• Washington senior Mia Reed (107) finished second. It was her second state wrestling medal.
• Washington senior Allison Meyer (117) finished second. It was her first state wrestling medal.
• Union senior Jaiden Powell (174) finished third. It was her first state wrestling medal.
• Washington sophomore Julia Donnelly (102) finished fifth. It was her first state wrestling medal.
Wednesday — Class 1 Boys (No area competitors)
Thursday — Class 2 Boys (St. Clair and Borgia)
Friday — Class 3 Boys (Pacific)
Saturday — Class 4 Boys (Washington)