The last teams with an unknown postseason path found out Friday morning the task that lays before them.
MSHSAA, which released class and district assignments for fall sports two weeks ago, withheld an announcement of the assignments for cross country teams until this week.
The biggest news is that no area teams will compete in Class 5 this year. The biggest area school, Washington, moves down a class to Class 4 after an enrollment reporting error moved the Blue Jays up to Class 5 in 2020.
New Haven is also on the move, dropping back down to Class 1 for the first time since 2017, the year the Shamrocks won the boys state championship.
Class 4
Area teams find themselves in three separate districts in Class 4.
Washington and the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys will have the same postseason path in Class 4 District 3. The success factor moves the Knights up a class, and the Borgia girls are assigned to Class 3.
Union and Sullivan are both assigned to Class 4 District 2.
Pacific is also in Class 4 but is the only area school assigned to District 1.
Pacific shares District 1 with Affton, Cape Girardeau Central, Chaminade (boys only), Clayton, Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science High School, Cor Jesu (girls only), De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, John Burroughs (girls only), Ladue, North County, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (girls only), Perryville, Rockwood Summit, University City, Vianney (boys only), Westminster Christian Academy (girls only) and Windsor.
District 2 pits the Wildcats and Eagles against Bolivar, Camdenton, Capital City, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Jefferson City, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Nevada, Rolla, Springfield Catholic (boys only), Webb City, West Plains and Willard.
The rest of District 3 will consist of De Smet (boys only), Ft. Zumwalt east, Hannibal, Hazelwood East, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles (boys only), McCluer, McCluer North, Mexico, Moberly, North Point, Parkway Central, Parkway North, St. Charles, St. Dominic, St. Joseph’s Academy (girls only), Ursuline Academy (girls only) and Warrenton.
Class 3
St. Clair, the Borgia girls and Owensville are all in Class 3 District 3.
St. James and Cuba go to Class 3 District 2.
Filling out District 3 will be Blair Oaks, Bowling Green, Centralia, Tolton Catholic, Fatima, Fulton, Hallsville, Lutheran St. Charles (girls only), MICDS (boys only), Montgomery County, Normandy, North Callaway, Orchard Farm, Palmyra, Priory (boys only), Southern Boone, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
Other District 2 schools include Aurora, Ava, Buffalo, Cassville, Clever, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Fair Grove, Fosyth (boys only), Hollister, Lamar, Mountain Grove, Mt. Vernon, New Covenant Academy (girls only), Osage, Reeds Spring, Salem, Seneca, Springfield Catholic (girls only), Strafford, Warsaw and Willow Springs.
Class 2
Hermann is the lone area representative in Class 2.
The Bearcats are assigned to District 3 along with Belle, Calvary Lutheran (boys only), O’Fallon Christian, Clark County, Dixon, Duchesne, Elsberry, Harrisburg (girls only), Highland, Laquey, Licking, Linn, Mark Twain, Missouri Military Academy (boys only), Monroe City, New Bloomfield, Russellville, Skyline, South Callaway, South Shelby, Stover and Tipton.
Class 1
The Shamrocks are destined for District 3 in their return to Class 1.
Opponents will include Calhoun (boys only), Calvary Lutheran (girls only), Chamois, Climax Springs, Clopton, Columbia Independent, Community, Crocker, Glasgow, Green Ridge, Hermitage, Higbee (girls only), Jamestown (boys only), Lakeland, Macks Creek, Marion County, Montrose, New Franklin (boys only), Otterville, Prairie Home, Sacred Heart, Silex, Smithton, Stoutland, Van-Far, Vienna, Wellsville-Middletown and Westran.