When the whistle sounds to conclude Missouri boys volleyball postseason play, it will mark the final time the sport will operate under the current format.
Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, the sport will have full MSHSAA sanctioning, meaning that the state organization will run all facets of the sport.
That news was announced last Thursday. Missouri was the third state in a week to add the sport, joining Minnesota and Kentucky.
St. Francis Borgia currently is the only area school to have a team.
“I do like the publicity and recognition that we’re receiving as an emerging sport,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “I’m a little hesitant as to how they want to run our districts and lumping everybody into one class instead of the current two classes. I don’t know how it will work next year. I do like being recognized and seeing it head in the right direction with MSHSAA seeing it as a true sport.”
Among other area schools, Washington, Union, New Haven, St. Clair and Sullivan announced they would not be adding boys volleyball for 2024.
The Knights were seeded second in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament, but lost to Parkway North May 12 in the opening round.
Boys volleyball, played since the 1980s, has had club status as not enough schools fielded teams to be sanctioned by MSHSAA. Nearly all were in the St. Louis area.
Over the years, the numbers have edged up. This year, 62 schools offered full teams.
Of the 62 schools, 54 are on the east side of the state and eight are in the Kansas City area. Cape Notre Dame is the only east school outside of the St. Louis metro area.
Additionally, there are other club and co-op teams.
This is the first year that Kansas City schools are participating in the playoff system.
That was enough to bring about a vote and MSHSAA schools approved the sport being sanctioned.
The biggest change will be in the postseason. MSHSAA will have one class whereas the current playoff system has two classes (Class 3 and Class 4).
The state championship will be held May 26-June 1, 2024, at a site to be determined.