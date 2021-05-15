A total of 10 area golfers will be headed to three MSHSAA state boys golf meets Monday and Tuesday around the state.
Area golfers qualified for the Class 4, Class 3 and Class 2 state meets.
Live results will be at mshsaa.org under the golf activity, boys golf championship info central link in resources.
Class 4
The Class 4 state meet is slated to run at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Washington’s Brennan Strubberg, the Class 4 District 2 champion, will tee off on the first tee at 8 a.m. He is in the first group at the first tee.
Teammate Alex Fregalette is slated to start at Hole 10 at 8:18 a.m.
Union’s Garrett Klenke will start on the first hole at 9:12 a.m.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Clayton Swartz will open play on Hole 10 at 9:19 a.m.
Pacific’s Jared Hootman is scheduled to start at the first hole at 9:57 a.m.
Blake Skornia, son of former Borgia standout athlete Kent Skornia, is in the 8:18 a.m. group on Hole 1. Skornia, who plays for DeSmet, was the district runner-up to Strubberg last week.
Class 3
Playing at the Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort in Farmington are St. Clair’s Blaine Downey and Ryan Bozada, St. James’ Wilson McDaniel and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock.
Downey is in the 9:12 a.m. group at Hole 10.
McDaniel starts on the first tee at 9:21 a.m. At the same time, Bozada’s group start on the 10th hole.
Woodcock will tee off on Hole 10 at 9:39 a.m.
Class 2
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl, a district runner-up, will finish the season at Bolivar’s Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Lindahl is scheduled to tee off in a foursome on Hole 1 at 8:09 a.m.
Most groups consist of three golfers, but Lindahl has been assigned to one of two foursomes in the Class 2 state meet.