Since March, it’s been the elephant in the room.
What is the immediate future for high school athletics?
The spring season was cancelled, leaving the big question hanging during the traditional summer months.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association this week started to answer the lingering question, issuing guidelines for the restart of sports Wednesday.
The big point to take away is that in-school learning and extracurricular activities are tied to each other.
“If you are only offering virtual instruction with no face to face education, either temporarily or for the semester/year, you may not offer sports and activities during that period,” MSHSAA stated.
“Sports and activities are irrevocably and appropriately intertwined with education provided in the school building. The MSHSAA Constitution defines a school, in part, as being organized to deliver instruction to students who report to a common location. If conditions are such in your local area that you are unable to safely bring students to a common location for instruction, bringing students together for practice and competitions is inappropriate.”
This applies at all levels, from statewide to local levels.
Should there be a statewide school shutdown, there will be no MSHSAA sanctioned activities.
“If schools statewide are closed to in-person learning due to the corona virus pandemic, MSHSAA will be unable to allow for either a regular season or a postseason series in MSHSAA sports and activities.”
The next question asked if schools are closed only in COVID-19 hotspots, whether MSHSAA would hold championships.
“If a majority of schools are open for in-person learning, efforts will be made to administer a regular season and postseason for those schools/students who are permitted to do so based on the guidelines of the local and state health departments. In this scenario, MSHSAA does not intend to revoke the participation opportunities for students who are able to take part.”
The next question addressed whether or not certain sports might be called off or seasons changed.
“As of July 1, the (MSHSAA) Board of Directors believes it would not be in the best interest of our state to pick and choose which sports/activities would be permitted to continue to have a season while at the same time restricting other sports/activities from continuing due to public health concerns. Throughout the year, the board will monitor and evaluate circumstances and consult with public health officials to make decisions in the best interest of all students.”
MSHSAA was asked about restrictions unique to regions of the state and how they would be taken under consideration for returning to activities and participation. An example might be how St. Louis County has placed new restrictions on youth sports.
“Since it is possible to have different areas of our state following a different set of guidelines/restrictions/allowances, it is quite possible that not all schools in Missouri will return to sports/activities at the same rate or under the same expectations, and some may need to halt participation during the year for a period of time if conditions warrant.”
Will fans be allowed at games?
MSHSAA recommends schools to livestream contests to reduce attendance to help adhere to gathering sizes and social distancing requirements.
If group sizes are restricted, tiers have been established. Only Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel will be allowed to attend until state/local health departments lift restrictions on gatherings.
Tier 1 (essential) consists of participants, coaches, directors, officials, event staff, medical staff and security.
Tier 2 (preferred) is media.
Tier 3 (non-essential) is spectators and vendors.
The document also details guidelines for screening prior to practices, distancing at practices, cleaning of practice areas and equipment, travel and other details.
The entire document can be viewed at https://www.mshsaa.org/resources/PDF/2020-2021%20MSHSAA%20Guidelines-Recommendations%20for%20Opening%20Sports%20and%20Activities.pdf