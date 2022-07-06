The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced some championship venues for upcoming seasons.
The biggest change is with the basketball championships, which move from Missouri State University in Springfield to the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Starting with 2023-24, the basketball championships will move back to Mizzou Arena and Hearnes Center in Columbia.
Mizzou Arena also will continue to host the boys wrestling championships until the 2028-29 school year.
The girls wrestling championships will be held at a different venue starting next season and MSHSAA is in discussions with Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City with the potential of holding the event there.
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau was awarded the girls volleyball championships through the 2024-25 school year.
The following three years will be awarded at a future date. That agreement was tabled as MSHSAA is studying the St. Joseph Civic Center as a possible host site.
The cross country championships will stay in Columbia at the Gans Creek Recreational Facility through the 2028-29 school year.
The music festival also will remain at Mizzou through 2028-29.
Additional announcements will be made as agreements are reached and approved by the MSHSAA board of directors.