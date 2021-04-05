Spring athletic teams received a road map for their path through the postseason this week.
MSHSAA released class and district assignments Wednesday for baseball, girls soccer, track and boys golf.
The previously reported error in the enrollment number submitted to MSHSAA by Washington in the fall results in both the Washington baseball and track teams receiving a class designation one higher than they would be with the correct enrollment figure.
Baseball
Washington will be among the first teams to test out the newly instituted Class 6 as MSHSAA expands from five classes to six this year.
The Blue Jays are assigned to Class 6 District 3 along with Eureka, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Lafayette, Marquette and Parkway South.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, the 2019 Class 4 state champion, joins Union in Class 5 District 5. Other teams will include Bolivar, Camdenton, Hillcrest, Marshfield, Rolla and Willard.
Pacific is also in Class 5, though the Indians are assigned to Class 2 along with Lutheran South, Mehlville, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, St. Mary’s, Webster Groves and Windsor.
St. Clair joins some familiar Four Rivers Conference faces in Class 4 District 9. The Bulldogs will be competing against Sullivan, Owensville and St. James. One non-FRC school is assigned to that district as well — Salem.
In Class 3, Hermann is assigned to District 6 with O’Fallon Christian, Duchesne, Elsberry, Montgomery County and Whitfield.
New Haven is matched up with Crossroads College Prep, Crystal City, Principia, Sumner and Transportation and Law in Class 2 District 4.
Girls soccer
For three straight seasons, whichever team emerged from their shared Class 3 District between Washington and Union made a run all the way to the state tournament.
However, this year, the two will be assigned to opposite sides of the bracket.
Union, the fourth place team in the state in 2018 and 2019, and Pacific are both assigned to Class 3 District 9 against Rolla and Lebanon.
Washington, which tied for third in the state in 2017, and Borgia are matched up with Warrenton and Hannibal in Class 3 District 8.
St. Clair, a Class 2 state quarterfinalist in 2019, is assigned to Class 2 District 1 against Sullivan, St. James, Festus, Fredericktown, North County and Perryville.
Across the Four Rivers Conference, Owensville has a different route in Class 2 District 4. The Dutchgirls are matched up against O’Fallon Christian, Fulton, Mexico, Southern Boone, Winfield and Wright City.
Track
Washington is assigned to Class 5 District 3, where the Blue Jays will compete against Eureka, Francis Howell, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South, Parkway West and Wentzville Liberty.
In Class 4, Pacific and Union share District 5 along with Clayton, Hannibal, Kirksville, Mexico, Moberly, Parkway Central, Parkway North, University City and Warrenton.
Borgia and St. Clair are both Class 3 teams but have different routes to take.
Borgia is in Class 3 District 3 with Bayless, Bowling Green, Gateway Science Academy, Hermann, Lutheran South (boys only), Maplewood, MICDS (boys only), Priory (boys only), Ursuline (girls only), Villa Duchesne (girls only), Westminster Christian Academy, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
St. Clair pairs up with Owensville, St. James, Cuba, Ava, Buffalo, Fair Grove, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Osage, Salem, Strafford and Willow Springs in Class 3 District 5.
New Haven is assigned to Class 2 District 2 with Belle, Bourbon, Eugene, Fayette, Grandview, Harrisburg, Iberia, Linn, New Bloomfield, Russellville, South Callaway, Steelville and Tipton.
Boys golf
There will be five classes of boys golf this season for the first time as MSHSAA expands the sport from the previous four classes.
Four area teams (Washington, Borgia, Union and Pacific) are assigned to Class 4 but have three separate paths through the postseason.
Washington and Borgia are both part of Class 4 District 2, as are Warrenton, DeSmet, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt South, Hannibal, Ladue, Wentzville Liberty, McCluer North, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, St. Charles and St. Dominic.
Union is assigned to Class 4 District 3, where the Wildcats will tee off against Bolivar, Branson, Camdenton, Glendale, Hillcrest, Lebanon, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Neosho, Parkview, Rolla, West Plains and Willard.
Pacific is in Class 4 District 1 along with Cape Girardeau Central, Clayton, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, John Burroughs, Mehlville, North County, Rockwood Summit, Sikeston, Vianney, Webster Groves and Windsor.
St. Clair is a Class 3 District 1 team, as are Sullivan, Owensville, St. James, Park Hills Central, Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Herculaneum, Kennett, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Perryville, Potosi, Salem and Ste. Genevieve.