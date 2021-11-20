It was like an early Christmas for area high schools.
MSHSAA announced its winter class and district assignments Friday morning for basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.
Emotions were mixed around the area following the release.
Class 5 consists of eight districts, meaning districts have at least eight teams in them.
Area schools have been split up.
Washington, Pacific and St. Francis Borgia Regional (boys) have been assigned to Class 4 District 2.
Also in that district are Lutheran South, Mehlville, Rockwood Summit, St. Mary’s, Vianney and Webster Groves.
On the girls side, Washington and Pacific are joined by Confluence Prep, Lift for Life Academy, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Rockwood Summit and Webster Groves.
Union has been pulled away from the other area schools and assigned to District 5 with Branson, Camdenton, Glendale, Marshfield, Rolla, Springfield Catholic (boys) and West Plains.
The girls district is the same, minus Springfield Catholic.
Washington moves back down to Class 5 after last year’s enrollment reporting error.
As a nonpublic school, Borgia’s boys are playing up a class due to championship factor, also known as success factor.
Class 4 has 16 districts, which generally have six or seven teams.
Borgia’s girls are in Class 4 District 3 with St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville, St. James, Cuba and Salem. The same schools, minus Borgia, will compete in the boys bracket.
Hermann is in Class 3 District 7 with Missouri Military Academy (boys), Montgomery County, New Bloomfield, North Callaway and South Callaway.
On the girls side, Tolton Catholic replaces MMA.
New Haven is in Class 2 District 4 with Bismarck, Crystal City, Principia, Valle Catholic, Valley and Viburnum.
In boys wrestling, Pacific and Washington are in Class 3 District 1 with Cape Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Gateway, Hillsboro, Mehlville, North County, Rockwood Summit, Roosevelt, Sikeston, Vianney, Webster Groves and Imperial.
Union is in Class 3 District 3 with Bolivar, Branson, Camdenton, Carl Junction, Glendale, Hillcrest, Marshfield, McDonald County, Neosho, Parkview, Rolla, Webb City, West Plains and Willard.
St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville are in Class 2 District 1 with Affton, Park Hills Central, Dexter, Herculaneum, Kennett, MICDS, Normandy, Potosi, St. Mary’s, Ste. Genevieve and University City.
Borgia has been assigned to Class 1 District 1 with Bishop DuBourg, Brentwood, New Madrid County Central, Fatima, Gateway Science, Hancock, John Burroughs, Lift for Life, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, North Callaway, Cape Notre Dame, South Callaway, St. Pius X (Festus), STEAM Academy and Valle Catholic.
Girls wrestling has one class. Pacific, St. Clair, Borgia, St. James, Sullivan, Union and Washington have been assigned to District 2, which will be hosted by St. Clair.
Other schools are Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Rolla and Waynesville.
Borgia and Washington have been assigned to Class 1 in girls swimming.