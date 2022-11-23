Christmas came early for area winter sports teams.
MSHSAA announced its class and district assignments Friday morning for boys basketball, girls basketball, boys wrestling, girls wrestling and girls swimming.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 6:37 pm
This marks the first year that boys basketball and girls basketball has been classified separately across the board. Nonpublic schools have been in that situation since the adoption of the Championship Factor point system. The new system has split up some area boys and girls basketball teams this year.
In some cases, schools separated by less than 20 miles have been sent to different districts.
Below is the breakdown of where schools have been assigned.
Boys Basketball
The overview shows that St. Francis Borgia has been moved from its district last season to join Union in a likely trek down Interstate 44. However, state power Cardinal Ritter has been moved into the same district with defending Class 5 state champion Webster Groves and local schools Pacific and Washington.
Should Borgia fail to win a district title, it will move down a class next year on the Championship Factor criteria.
• Class 5 District 2 — Cardinal Ritter, Lutheran South, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, St. Mary’s, Vianney, Washington and Webster Groves.
• Class 5 District 5 — Camdenton, Capital City, Helias, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Rolla, St. Francis Borgia and Union
• Class 4 District 3 — Cuba, Owensville, Salem, St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan.
• Class 3 District 7 — Hermann, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, New Bloomfield, North Callaway and South Callaway.
• Class 2 District 4 — Bismarck, Crystal City, New Haven, Principia, St. Vincent and Valley.
Girls Basketball
Pacific’s and Washington’s girls will be headed a completely different direction than the boys this year, going west with Union.
Borgia’s girls are in a lower class due to Championship Factor.
• Class 5 District 5 — Capital City, Helias, Jefferson City, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Union, Washington and Windsor.
• Class 4 District 3 — Cuba, Salem, St. Clair, Borgia, St. James and Sullivan.
• Class 4 District 10 — Blair Oaks, Eldon, Fatima, Osage, Owensville and Versailles.
• Class 3 District 7 — Father Tolton Catholic, Hermann, Montgomery County, New Bloomfield, North Callaway and South Callaway.
• Class 2 District 4 — Bismarck, O’Fallon Christian, Crystal City, New Haven, Principia, Valle Catholic and Valley.
Girls Wrestling
Girls wrestling has been divided into two classes this year for the first time. There are only four classes in each district.
• Class 1 District 1 area schools — Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, Borgia, St. James, Sullivan and Union.
• Class 2 District 1 — Washington.
Boys Wrestling
The biggest change in boys wrestling is that only Pacific will be going to the southeast district while Union and Washington will be going southwest.
• Class 3 District 1 — Pacific.
• Class 3 District 3 — Union and Washington.
• Class 2 District 1 — Owensville, St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan.
• Class 1 District 1 — Borgia.
Girls Swimming
Classes will be announced this Friday.
