There were some surprises for area schools within the MSHSAA release of fall sports classes and districts Friday morning.
Notable were drops by St. Francis Borgia Regional in football and boys soccer. The Knights moved down one class in football and two classes in boys soccer.
Washington also had teams move down following last year’s inflated enrollment submission to MSHSAA.
Class and district assignments have not been released for cross country.
Football
The biggest move is St. Francis Borgia Regional moving from Class 3 to Class 2 this season. Borgia has been in Classes 4 and 3 in recent years, and this is the smallest class for the Knights since MSHSAA went to this system.
• Class 5 District 4 — Battle, Capital City, Helias, Holt, Wentzville Liberty and Washington.
• Class 4 District 2 — Affton, Confluence Prep Academy, Gateway, Pacific, Union, Vashon and Windsor.
• Class 3 District 4 — Owensville, Priory, Salem, St. Clair, St. James, Sullivan and Westminster Christian Academy.
• Class 2 District 2 — Cuba, Duchesne, Grandview, Hermann, Lutheran St. Charles and Borgia.
Volleyball
Borgia and Washington remain in Class 5 and have been assigned to the “district of death” with recent state champions Lafayette and Eureka.
The area has schools assigned to every class. Hermann moved down to Class 2 last season after one year in Class 3.
• Class 5 District 3 — Eureka, Francis Howell, Lafayette, Borgia and Washington.
• Class 4 District 9 — Pacific, Rolla, St. Clair, Sullivan and Union.
• Class 3 District 8 — Blair Oaks, Cuba, Fatima, Owensville and Southern Boone.
• Class 3 District 9 — Buffalo, Fair Grove, Salem, St. James and Strafford.
• Class 2 District 6 — Duchesne, Hermann, Linn, Valley Park and Whitfield.
• Class 1 District 13 — Bunceton, Chamois, Columbia Independent, Eugene, New Haven, Otterville and Smithton.
Softball
Washington moved down to Class 4 after last year’s enrollment submission error, joining an eight-team district that includes Pacific and defending state champion Webster Groves.
• Class 4 District 2 — Affton, Cor Jesu Academy, Nerinx Hall, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, St. Joseph’s Academy, Washington and Webster Groves.
• Class 4 District 5 — Bolivar, Camdenton, Capital City, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Rolla, Union and West Plains.
• Class 3 District 3 — Cuba, Lutheran South, Owensville, St. Clair, Borgia, St. James, Sullivan and Ursuline Academy.
• Class 2 District 4 — Bishop DuBourg, Brentwood, Elsberry, Gateway Science Academy, Hermann, Jefferson and Valley Park.
• Class 1 District 8 — New Haven, Clopton, Community R-6, New Haven, Silex, Van-Far and Wellsville-Middletown.
Boys soccer
Borgia dropped from Class 3 to Class 1 in soccer. The other schools remain in the same classes, with some adjustments in district assignments.
• Class 3 District 4 — Camdenton, Capital City, Jefferson City, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Union and Washington.
• Class 2 District 2 — Affton, Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science, Miller Career Academy, Soldan International Studies, St. Clair, St. Mary’s and Sullivan.
• Class 1 District 4 — Calvary Lutheran, Tolton Catholic, Fatima, Missouri Military Academy and Borgia.
Girls golf
• Class 3 District 2 — Camdenton, Capital City, Tolton Catholic, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Wentzville Liberty, Rolla, Union, Washington and Waynesville.
• Class 2 District 1 — Clayton, Incarnate Word Academy, St. Louis Notre Dame, Pacific, St. Clair, St. Dominic, St. James, Ste. Genevieve, Ursuline Academy, Visitation Academy, Westminster Christian Academy and Winfield.
• Class 1 District 1 — Belle, California, Centralia, Crocker, Duchesne, Eugene, Hallsville, Lutheran South, Lutheran St. Charles, New Bloomfield, Palmyra, Paris, South Callaway, Borgia and Villa Duchesne.
Boys swimming
Both Washington and Borgia remain in Class 1 this season. There are no district assignments as qualifiers move to the state meet.