While moves by the Missouri State High School Activities Association board might not have a direct impact on area schools, local athletic directors are in favor with the most recent rulings.
Meeting Tuesday, the MSHSAA Board of Directors made two major changes to policy for the 2020-21 school year.
The first was that the requirement for member schools to provide instruction in a building or buildings was waived. That means any district which opts to start the school year virtually can field teams for MSHSAA activities, provided it has approval from its local health department and school district officials.
The second is that class and district assignments will be delayed from Aug. 21 to Sept. 18. The delay is to give schools as much time as needed to determine whether or not they will be able to field teams for the postseason.
While that will give the most accurate accounting of teams prior to postseason assignments, it also will put teams into the position of not knowing where they will be headed in the postseason.
In past years, educated guesses for class assignments could be made on enrollment figures, but this year brings many changes. There will be an addition of a class in 10 different sports during the 2020-21 school year with many in the fall. Also, nonpublic schools lost the 1.35 multiplier, but will have “Championship Factor” applied to their teams, meaning teams from those schools could be moved up by two classes.
Local Thoughts
The first MSHSAA change doesn’t directly affect any local school district as all currently have plans to at least offer in-person learning this fall.
However, it could affect schedules, if other schools had not been willing to offer in-school learning.
“I think we just need to support kids regardless of our personal opinions on all the issues that are being presented due to COVID-19,” Washington Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said. “These kids only get four years to have this experience at the high school level.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional Athletic Director Chris Arand said it was the right decision.
“I think allowing the schools that are going virtual to participate is a good thing,” Arand said. “It’s tough to be at a school where the decision is made to go virtual and you have no choice in the matter if you play sports or not. The reason for most schools going virtual is because they are dealing with the entire school population, and sports typically are one-third or one-quarter of that population. Now, those students, if allowed by the school, can participate if they choose, which I feel is the correct stance by MSHSAA.”
Union is offering in-person to virtual learning,
“We support whatever decision MSHSAA makes that will provide students the opportunity to participate,” Ridgeway said. “Our district is allowing families that choose full-time virtual to participate in our activities.”
New Haven also had moved to support in-school learning options before the latest ruling.
“I would support any option that allows kids to safely participate in activities,” New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener said.
Worth Waiting
While it might not be optimal for all, the area athletic directors who responded to questions Thursday felt the delay in announcing classes and districts was prudent.
Deckelman feels more changes are coming.
“I do not think it really matters when they release them as we will not have normal postseason play this year, anyway,” Deckelman said. “It will more than likely be regional championships and we just should hope that we are lucky enough to get that far into the season.”
Arand’s teams could have the most movement due to the end of the 1.35 multiplier and the Championship Factor system.
“As far as the class and districts being released at a later date really is not a big deal,” Arand said. “I know that MSHSAA wants to wait to make sure teams aren’t dropping out after a short period, so by waiting we will have a more accurate count of who will be playing in the postseason. I think this is a good decision as well.”
Ridgeway said the delay won’t affect Union’s regular season.
“We do not have any control over what class or district we are placed in by MSHSAA since it is enrollment- and geographically-based,” Ridgeway said. “Our regular season is already scheduled prior to any release of district assignments, so the new date will not affect our regular season. The reason for postponing the release date is for MSHSAA to have the most accurate information available, and I support that.”
New Haven’s teams have bounced between Class 1 and Class 2 in recent years and likely will be affected by the addition of another class in some form. That won’t change things for the Shamrocks.
“It doesn’t really bother me that districts will be released later,” Hoener said. “We’ll play who they tell us to play and where they tell us to play. The most important thing is that we get to play.”
Fall sports practices begin Monday at area schools.