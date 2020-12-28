For the second season in a row, MSHSAA has announced playoff changes due to COVID-19.
After a modified fall playoff schedule, MSHSAA has announced changes to wrestling, basketball and girls swimming.
Basketball and wrestling will see the biggest changes.
Wrestling, which traditionally is the first scheduled postseason event, will see sweeping changes.
This year, the number of districts has been doubled in each class from four to eight. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the sectional round.
Only the top three sectional finishers will advance to the state tournament in each weight class. That will reduce the state bracket to 12 wrestlers. Sectional champions will receive a first-round state bye.
The state championships will be divided by class and each boys class, and the lone girls class, will have its state meet at a separate venue.
At this time, neither dates for the district, sectional or state meets, nor state venues, have been announced.
Basketball
All rounds prior to state will be held at member schools. That includes sectional and quarterfinal rounds.
District tournament games will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.
For Classes 1-3, district tournaments run Feb. 20-27. In Classes 4-6, the district tournaments run Feb. 27-March 6.
Class 1-3 boys sectionals are March 2 and the girls play March 3.
Quarterfinal games for boys are March 5 and the girls play March 6.
Quarterfinal winners advance to the state tournament March 11-13 at the JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
For Classes 4-6, the boys sectional night is March 9. Girls play March 10.
Quarterfinals will be played March 9 for boys and March 12 for boys and March 13 for girls.
The Show-Me Showdown for Classes 4-6 takes place in Springfield March 18-20.
Girls Swimming
The girls swimming and diving championships will take place at the St. Peters Rec-Plex and run on a schedule similar to what the boys had in November. The exact times will be released at a later date.