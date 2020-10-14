COLUMBIA — The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced changes to the postseason dates for both fall softball and boys soccer.
Due to COVID-19-related issues, including venue limitations and travel concerns, modifications to the postseason have been made.
Modifications for fall softball were necessary for the championship semifinal and final rounds. The semifinal round will now be hosted by a member-school, Oct. 24, for Classes 2-5. For Class 1 semifinals, the contests will now be played on Oct. 27 at a member-school.
The Killian Softball Complex, in Springfield, will host all five championship finals. Third-place games will not be contested. The championship games will be played Oct. 29-31.
Changes were also made to the boys soccer postseason calendar.
The window to complete the district tournament has now been shortened for Classes 3 and 4. Those district tournaments will now occur between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The sectional round for both Class 3 and Class 4 will now be held Nov. 7.
The quarterfinal round for all four classes will now be Nov. 10. The semifinal round for all four classes will now be played Nov. 14 at a member-school site. The championship games are scheduled to be Nov. 20-21.
The site of the four championship games is yet to be determined. Third-place games will not be contested.
Specific information and details on these modifications have been supplied to member schools. Due to the everchanging landscape, all aspects of the postseason are subject to change.