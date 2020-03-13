COLUMBIA — With another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state and concern for the safety of all who will be working and attending the quarterfinal games on Saturday for Classes 4 and 5, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) will be making adjustments to the access allowed at the various sites. Only essential personnel will be allowed in the arena for all quarterfinal games on Saturday. Each participating school will be responsible for designating who is considered essential personnel.