As Classes 1, 2 and 3 have found out, it takes quite a bit to figure out hosting practices for the basketball postseason.
MSHSAA has opted for a different postseason procedure this year. In the past, sectional and quarterfinal rounds have been hosted by venues that have won bids.
However, due to COVID-19 procedures, all postseason events are being hosted by a participating team. The only exception is the state semifinal, championship and third-place games, which will be played in Springfield.
During the district playoffs, the higher-seeded team hosted games, as long as its gym met certain standards for court surface and seating capacity.
Beyond the district level, MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West stated the following procedures will be followed:
• At the sectional level, the hosting school will be the one that has hosted the fewest district tournament games. That includes games played at that school or at an alternate site that the school managed. It also includes forfeits that occurred after the district seeds were finalized.
• The criteria includes games that a team was supposed to host but couldn’t due to inadequate facilities.
• Byes are not counted as being a hosted game.
• If both teams have hosted the same number of district games, the team not hosting a district championship game would host the sectional game.
• If no host can be determined by the above criteria, the host on the top bracket line will host the sectional round this season. In even-numbered years, the bottom bracket line would be the host.
For quarterfinal games, the school that has hosted the fewer playoff games, including the sectional, will get the contest. Should a tie exist, the team on the top bracket line will host this year.