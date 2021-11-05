All that remains is the biggest race of the year.
The cross country season has just one event left on everybody’s calendar — the state championship meet Friday and Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Runners in Classes 4 and 5 took to the course Friday morning. Classes 1 through 3 will all run Saturday.
A total of 50 area runners have qualified for the event.
Class 4 Boys — Friday, 9 a.m.
Four Franklin County schools qualified runners to compete in the first race of the weekend: Washington, Union, Pacific and Sullivan.
For Washington, senior Ethan Bliss and sophomore Logan Luttrell made the cut after Bliss finished 20th and Luttrell placed 24th in District 3 this past Saturday at Big Driver.
Union has three boys in the race, led by senior Gabe Hoekel, who placed 15th in District 2 at Bolivar.
Union freshman Taylor Meyer (25th in District 2) and junior Will Herbst (29th) also qualified.
Sullivan junior Aiden Kirk, the Four Rivers Conference champion, also made it out of District 2, placing 12th.
Pacific senior Collin Haley placed 19th in the District 1 race at Hillsboro to make the cut, as did junior teammate Nick Hunkins, who placed 29th.
Class 4 Girls — Friday, 9:45 a.m.
The Washington Lady Jays will run as a team at state for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Washington finished third in Class 4 District 3 at Big Driver Saturday, led by the individual district champion, junior Julia Donnelly.
Lady Jays sophomore Annelise Obermark and junior Leah Wheeler placed 10th and 16th, respectively, and would have made the state cut individually had the team not finished in the top four at the district race.
Sophomore Kendra Bliss (32nd), freshman Isabella Von Behren (35th), senior Lindsay Sprung (36th) and senior Avery Johnson (37th) also ran for Washington in the district race.
Union runners senior Ella Coppinger and sophomore Kelsey Brake ran 12th and 28th, respectively, in the Bolivar district to qualify.
Also emerging from the Bolivar district was Sullivan junior Emily Willman, who placed seventh.
Pacific did not have any girls qualify for the state meet from the Hillsboro district.
No area teams will compete in the Class 5 races, which take place Friday at 11:15 a.m. and noon.
Class 1 Boys — Saturday, 9 a.m.
The last time the New Haven boys ran in a Class 1 race, the team won the state championship in 2017.
The Shamrocks have been in Class 2 since then but moved back to Class 1 this season.
Running in the Class 1 District 3 race at Linn this past Saturday, New Haven’s boys placed third. Runners include senior Logan Williams (12th in the district), junior Andrew Rethemeyer (24th), senior Hunter Tallent (34th), senior Charlie Roth (39th), sophomore Jose Romo-Vazquez (44th), junior David Otten (48th) and freshman Ryan Steinbeck (53rd).
Class 1 Girls — Saturday, 9:45 a.m.
At the same time as the 2017 New Haven boys were winning the Class 1 state championship, the Lady Shamrocks finished as the state runners-up but have likewise run in Class 2 for the past three seasons.
The New Haven girls ran second at Linn in this year’s district race, led by sophomore Gracie Steele, who placed fifth overall.
Steele was joined in the top 10 by freshman Janelle Cronin.
Senior Emily Delgado (18th), sophomore Sydney Grubb (21st) and senior Chloe Grater (30th) each would have qualified individually as well.
Freshman Lexi Yochim, who placed 35th in the district, also ran for the Lady Shamrocks, but the team did not field a seventh runner.
Katherine Doyle, a sophomore at The Fulton School in St. Albans, also qualified for the state race, running seventh in the Class 1 District 1 race at Arcadia Valley.
Class 2 Boys — Saturday, 11:15 a.m.
In Class 2, Hermann is the only area team competing.
The Bearcats qualified three male runners for state, starting with senior Tavis Harris, who placed 14th in Class 2 District 3 at Linn.
Also qualifying were sophomore Jackson Poehlman (19th) and senior Ben Berkemeyer (28th).
Class 2 Girls — Saturday, noon
The Hermann girls qualified as a team by virtue of winning Class 2 District 3 with each of the Lady Bearcats’ first five runners placing in the top 10.
Hermann sophomore Amelia Uthlaut was the district champion.
She was followed by senior teammate Morgan Miller, who placed third.
Then came junior teammate Katy Menke in sixth place, junior Alaina Worland in ninth and senior Clara Scheible in 10th.
Hermann’s sixth runner, senior Ava Engemann, placed 22nd individually in the district.
The team was rounded out by junior Ariana Maddox, who placed 77th.
Class 3 Boys — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
A pair of Four Rivers Conference boys will compete in the Class 3 race Saturday —St. Clair’s Case Busse and Owensville’s Lucas Morgan.
Busse, a senior, is making his third trip to the state meet for the Bulldogs. He ran 20th in the Class 3 District 3 race at Linn.
Owensville also ran at the Linn district with Morgan, a junior, placing 23rd.
Class 3 Girls — Saturday, 2:15 p.m.
The final race of the weekend will feature five runners of area interest — one apiece from St. Clair, Owensville and St. James and two from Cuba.
St. Clair will be represented by freshman Brooklyn Cannon, who ran 23rd in District 3 at Linn.
Owensville freshman Ilene Limberg qualified from that same race, placing eighth.
St. James and Cuba both advanced runners from the District 2 race at Clever, where Cuba sophomore Kaylee Fulliam placed sixth and senior teammate Melayna Brown took 27th place.
St. James sophomore Vanessa Perona qualified in 19th place.