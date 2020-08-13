Alternative fall and spring sports seasons received approval from the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Board of Directors Thursday morning during a virtual meeting.
As of Thursday afternoon, no local schools were planning on playing during the alternate seasons. However, there could be changes for area teams’ schedules as opponents might be deciding on playing in the alternate seasons.
Alternate seasons would take place during the spring and summer of 2021 for schools which cannot continue in the traditional season. Schools which might not be allowed to practice or play games in the foreseeable future due to local health department guidance or school board policy might opt to play during the alternate seasons.
MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West stated there are plans to offer championships for both the traditional and alternate seasons.
A school could opt to play during the alternate fall season which runs March 12 through May 1.
However, if a school opts for the alternate fall season, it also has to play in the alternate spring season, May 14 through July 10.
At this time, the winter season is not being changed. Practices can start Nov. 1 and the season concludes March 20. Schools would be allowed to join the winter season when their local guidelines allow.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said. “Today’s action by the board of directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
Schools may use the alternate fall sport seasons for any sport if the sport meets certain thresholds including, but not limited to, length of traditional season participation and access to traditional postseason.
Schools choosing to use the alternate fall season for any sport will automatically be included in the alternate spring season. Schools may opt out of any alternate spring sport season(s) by contacting the MSHSAA office.
A school’s team competing in an alternate season for any sport may not exceed the allowable number of weeks allowed in the traditional season as well as not exceed any contest limitations of the traditional season.
After the announcement, it was not known how many games would have to be rescheduled for area teams. One area football coach speculated that up to four of his team’s nine regular season opponents could opt for the alternate season format.
Much of the information came from an MSHSAA press release.