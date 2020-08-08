COLUMBIA, MO — In a reversal of an earlier statement, the Missouri State High School Activities Association has changed its stance on schools starting the 2020-21 school year in virtual classroom situations, if approved by its local board while following all requirements and guidelines set by local health departments.
The other major decision concerns release of the fall class and district assignments. Due to the uncertainty of the number of schools participating in the postseason, this has been pushed back almost a month from Aug. 21 to Sept. 18.
Tuesday afternoon’s board of directors meeting adjusted two bylaws and a board policy during its virtual meeting.
MSHSAA discussed granting relief of the MSHSAA Constitution, allowing schools not meeting in-person to participate in MSHSAA activities; allowing virtual competitions in activities with the technological capabilities and modifying the release date for fall classification and district assignments, and other topics. The following changes were for the 2020-21 school year only.
The board discussed a request made by member schools to grant relief of the MSHSAA Constitution, under its hardship provision, for the 2020-21 school year only, waiving the requirement for member schools to provide instruction in a building or buildings.
The board granted relief of the MSHSAA Constitution, which provides an MSHSAA member school the ability to participate in activities if the school begins the school year or transitions to entirely virtual instruction, provided they are following all health department requirements and phases, if applicable.
After a long discussion, the board determined this should be a local school decision. Upon the approval of the board, a member school may now determine if its teams will participate in MSHSAA activities while its students are receiving virtual instruction only, while following all requirements and guidelines set forth by their health department officials.
Students must meet all requirements of the local school, with the local school having the ability to always be more restrictive. It is a local school decision on what criteria it puts in place in order to earn the privilege to represent the school in interscholastic competition. MSHSAA member schools may always be more restrictive than the minimum requirements of the MSHSAA bylaws put in place by the member schools; however, they cannot be less restrictive.
The board also took up two requests for relief of bylaws for the 2020-21 school year. The first was concerning bylaw 3.16.6 and in conjunction with board policy 23. These two areas of the MSHSAA Handbook define a “preseason jamboree.” The board granted relief from a portion of the terms and conditions to allow for an additional option of a two-team jamboree. This action was done to help schools wishing to take part in a preseason jamboree.
The board also granted relief from bylaw 5.1.2, which deals with postseason eligibility. This bylaw states “To be eligible to enter a team or individual in any preliminary or state event, a school must have competed in at least half of the number of contests permitted under the bylaw pertaining to that particular sport.”
Given the sudden changes that may occur during the season, the board voted to grant relief of this section of the bylaw to allow teams that complete less than half of their scheduled contests to remain eligible for the postseason in their sport or activity.
Due to the ever-changing procedures on how member schools are handling the start of this school year, the board discussed and approved moving the release date of the classification and district assignments for the fall seasons. Originally scheduled to be released Friday, Aug. 21, the assignments will now be released Friday, Sept. 18.
Member schools will now have until Sept. 11 to notify the MSHSAA office if they have a sport that they will not be able to participate in the postseason. Those teams that will not be participating in the postseason will be removed from the classification process for that specific sport.