The assignments are in.
MSHSAA revealed its class and district assignments for winter sports Friday morning. With basketball adding a sixth class, many area schools are playing at a higher class than they have previously in that sport.
Washington is also affected by an enrollment reporting error that added 92 students to its count, resulting in higher class assignments in multiple sports.
Washington’s boys and girls hoops teams both wind up in Class 6 District 8 with the Columbia triumvirate of Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union, Pacific and Sullivan share Class 5 District 4 in boys basketball.
Union, Pacific and Sullivan’s girls basketball teams compose a three-team district in Class 5 District 4 as Borgia’s girls are assigned to Class 4.
The Borgia boys and girls basketball teams are assigned differently this year due to MSHSAA’s change to a championship factor system for assigning private schools.
The Lady Knights are assigned to Class 4 District 6 with Hermann, Lutheran St. Charles, Orchard Farm, Winfield and Wright City.
St. Clair finds itself in Class 4 District 2 alongside Park Hills Central, Fredericktown, Herculaneum, Potosi, St. Clair and Ste. Genevieve.
New Haven’s teams remain in Class 2, where they are assigned to District 5 with Clopton, Silex, Sturgeon, Van-Far and Wellsville-Middletown.
Area wrestlers will also be affected by a postseason change. While boys wrestling remains a four-class system and girls wrestling remains just one class, there will now be eight district tournaments per class instead of the four districts of previous years.
Washington’s boys are assigned to Class 4 for the first time. They join District 2 against Christian Brothers College, Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette and Parkway South.
Union and Pacific are in Class 3 District 2 with Mehlville, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Vianney, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Borgia, St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James are in Class 3 District 2 along with Affton, St. Mary’s and Westminster Christian.
The Washington, Borgia, Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James girls are all in Class 1 District 2. Other teams in that district include Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Rolla and Waynesville.
Washington and Borgia are the only two area schools with a girls swimming team. Both are assigned to Class 1. There are no districts in swimming as state qualification is determined by performance times during the season.