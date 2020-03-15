Spring sports teams now have a clearer picture of their end of season goals.
MSHSAA revealed Friday its class and district assignments for spring sports, which lay out the paths teams will have to take in order to achieve postseason success.
Baseball
Starting with baseball and the defending Class 4 state champions, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights, Class 4 District 4 will be the home for both the Knights and a handful of Four Rivers Conference teams.
Borgia is joined in that district by Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville.
Across town, Washington is assigned to Class 5 District 3, where the Blue Jays will be paired with Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South and Parkway West.
New Haven is in Class 2 District 9 along with Calvary Lutheran, Eugene, New Bloomfield, Russellville and Vienna.
St. James shares Class 4 District 10 with Blair Oaks, Eldon, Helias Catholic, Osage and Salem.
Hermann holds a spot in Class 3 District 9 against Belle, Dixon, Fatima, Linn and South Callaway.
Girls Soccer
Can the local Class 3 district make another deep playoff run? That has been the case each of the past three years with Washington reaching the state semifinals in 2017 and Union doing so in both 2018 and 2019.
The two share a district again this season. Class 3 District 9 pits the Lady Jays and Lady ’Cats against Pacific and Rolla in a repeat of the 2018 district setup.
Borgia was in that district last year, but drops back down to Class 2 this season.
Borgia will not see any other Franklin County teams in the district this year as it shares Class 2 District 7 with Fulton, Winfield and Wright City.
However, the Lady Knights would meet another area team in the sectional round if they get that far.
Class 2 District 8, the winner of which would meet the winner of District 7 in the sectional round, is comprised of St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James.
St. Clair is coming off the program’s first district championship last season, in which the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Track
Three area athletes won individual state championships last season, though all three have since graduated.
The road for the next group of athletes to take their shot starts with the district meet where all of the Franklin County schools in Class 4 are sharing one district this year.
Washington, Borgia, Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan are all in Class 4 District 5, which will be hosted by Camdenton. The other schools in that district are Capital City, Helias Catholic, Parkway Central, Rolla and Westminster Christian Academy.
New Haven will start its trek to the state meet at home as it hosts Class 2 District 2. Schools attending will be Arcadia Valley, Belle, Bourbon, Calvary Lutheran, Grandview, Jefferson, Linn, New Bloomfield, South Callaway, Steelville and West County.
Owensville hosts Class 3 District 5, which includes St. James, Cuba, Ava, Eldon, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Osage, Salem, Versailles and Willow Springs.
Hermann is in Class 3 District 4, which will be held at Centralia. Other schools include Blair Oaks, Boonville, California, Tolton, Fatima, Hallsville, Macon, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, North Callaway and Southern Boone.
Boys Golf
The majority area golf teams are grouped together in Class 3 District 2. Borgia, Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville are all in that district along with De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Potosi and Windsor.
The lone exception is Washington, which is assigned to Class 4 District 4. Also in that district will be Battle, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Hickman, Holt, Wentzville Liberty, Timberland and Troy.
Spring regular seasons are scheduled to begin this coming Friday.