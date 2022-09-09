Cross country runners now know which routes they will have to take to reach Gans Creek in November.
MSHSAA released class and district assignments for cross country Friday.
Six Franklin County teams will have entries in Class 4, though the area teams are divided between two different districts.
Washington and the St. Francis Borgia boys are assigned to Class 4 District 3, which will run at Parkway Central.
Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan are each assigned to Class 4 District 2, which will run at Nixa.
Borgia’s girls and both Owensville teams are in Class 3 District 3, which will be hosted by Fulton.
St. James finds itself in Class 3 District 1, which will compete at Arcadia Valley.
Hermann, home of the Class 2 girls cross country state champions, is assigned to Class 2 District 3, which joins the Class 3 District 3 event at Fulton.
New Haven, the lone Class 1 team from the area, will go to Arcadia Valley for the Class 1 District 1 meet.
In Class 4 District 3, Washington and Borgia’s boys will be up against Warrenton, St. Dominic, St. Charles, Parkway North, Parkway Central, North Point, Moberly, Mexico, McCluer North, McCluer, Lutheran St. Charles, Hazelwood East, Hannibal, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt East and De Smet.
The Class 4 District 3 girls district will subtract Borgia, St. Dominic, Lutheran St. Charles and De Smet, adding Tolton Catholic, John Burroughs, MICDS and St. Joseph’s Academy.
Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan will be running against Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Jefferson City, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monnett, Nevada, Parkview, Rolla, Webb City, West Plains and Willard.
In Class 3 District 3, Borgia’s girls will be up against Owensville, Blair Oaks, Bowling Green, Centralia, Fatima, Fulton, Hallsville, Incarnate Word, Lutheran St. Charles, Macon, Montgomery County, Normandy, North Callaway, Orchard Farm, Palmyra, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South Berkeley, Villa Duchesne, Visitation Academy, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
For Owensville’s boys, the district will add Tolton Catholic, John Burroughs, MICDS and Priory while subtracting Borgia, Incarnate Word, Lutheran St. Charles, Villa Duchesne, Visitation and Whitfield.
Class 3 District 1 is comprised of St. James, Arcadia Valley, Bayless, Cardinal Ritter, Park Hills Central, Cuba, Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Gateway Science Academy Charter, Hancock, Herculaneum, Kennett (boys only), Lift for Life Academy, Lutheran South (boys only), Maplewood, Miller Career Academy, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (boys only), St. Louis Notre Dame (girls only), Potosi, Rosati-Kain (girls only), Salem (boys only), Soldan (girls only), St. Mary’s (boys only), Ste. Genevieve, Ursuline Academy (girls only) and Vashon.
Hermann’s Class 2 District 3 competition consists of Belle, Bishop DuBourg, Bourbon, Brentwood, Calvary Lutheran (boys only), Clark County, Duchesne, Elsberry, Harrisburg (girls only), Highland, Linn, Lutheran North, Mark Twain, McKinley Classical Leadership, Metro, Missouri Military Academy (boys only), Monroe City, New Bloomfield, Principia (boys only), South Callaway, Steelville, Valley Park and Whitfield (boys only).
Class 1 District 1 pits New Haven’s teams against Advance, Bakersfield, Bernie, Bismarck, Bunker (boys only), O’Fallon Christian, Couch, Crystal City, Delta, Dora, Ellington, Eminence (boys only), Koshkonong, Leopold, Norwood, Oak Ridge, Richland, South Iron, Summersville, The Fulton School (Chesterfield), Valle Catholic (boys only), Valley, Van Buren, Viburnum, Winona and Zalma.