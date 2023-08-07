A race down the Missouri River was cut short Wednesday evening.

The annual Missouri American Water MR340, a non-motorized boat race from Kansas City to St. Charles, was canceled mid-way through the competition due to inclement weather and changing river conditions due to flooding, which resulted in debris washing onto the river.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.