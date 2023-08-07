A race down the Missouri River was cut short Wednesday evening.
The annual Missouri American Water MR340, a non-motorized boat race from Kansas City to St. Charles, was canceled mid-way through the competition due to inclement weather and changing river conditions due to flooding, which resulted in debris washing onto the river.
More than 500 race entries departed from the Kaw Point Park checkpoint Tuesday morning, setting out for a nonstop 340 mile adventure scheduled for four days.
Checkpoints along the route included LaBenite, Ft. Osage, Napolean, Lexington, Waveryly, Miami, Glasgow, Franklin Island, Katfish Katy’s, Cooper’s Landing, Jefferson City, Mokane, Chamois, Portland, Hermann, New Haven, Washington, Klondike Park and Weldon Springs.
The race leaders, the team entry of Midwest Paddle Racing which consisted of Duddy LeCave, Joe Mann, Brad Daniels and Paul Cox, made it as far as New Haven Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. before stopping.
A few other boats made it as far as Hermann, but the majority of the entries made their final stop well before entering Franklin or Gasconade counties.
Proceeds from the race go to benefit Missouri River Relief and the Lewis and Clark Boat House and Museum in St. Charles.
