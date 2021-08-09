Working around a significant weather disruption, 17 motocross race winners were crowned Sunday at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Rain and heavy wind interrupted the proceedings around 3 p.m., near the end of the heat races, Sunday afternoon during the AMA Motocross-sanctioned event. Races resumed around 6 p.m., and all main events were able to be completed.
“(The) crowd was good for the main events,” race organizer Terri Gulley said. “Not as big as other years but better than earlier in the day. We have a great dirt crew, so as soon as the rain finally stopped, they were able to get the track in great shape for us to run the remaining races.”
250cc intermediate - B
Ryan Parks, of Washington, took first place in his class.
Second place went to Collin Gosnell, of Bloomsdale, and Joseph Wegrzyn, of Moscow Mills, finished third.
250cc novice - C
Logan Nance, of Vandalia, Illinois, rode his way into first place in the class.
Second place went to Nathan Keith, of Union. O’Fallon’s Caleb Bates placed third.
250cc expert - A
Michael Hicks, of Fenton, aced the class in first place.
John Short, of Aubrey, Texas, finished second. Third went to Travis Sewell, of Westville, Indiana.
50cc 7-8
Jamie Witzig, of Labadie, won this race on Cobra No. 7.
Second place went to Jace Churby, of Waynesville. Mason Mallow, of Republic, placed third.
50cc 4-6
Bethalto, Illinois, rider Matthew Livingston raced to first place.
Josie Burke, of Labadie, finished second with Callie Davis, also of Bethalto, Illinois, finishing third.
85 cc Open
Reece Frankford, of Carlinville, Illinois, finished first in his race.
Second went to Trenton Dooley, whose hometown wasn’t listed. Grant Anderson, of Wentzville, placed third.
65 cc 7-9
Hunter Glore was the race winner out of Imperial.
Second place went to Marthasville’s Austin Ballman. Parker McDonald, of O’Fallon, took third.
65cc 10-11
Aiden Evans, of Vandalia, Illinois, took first place. He was the lone competitor in the class.
Open expert - A
John Short, of Aubrey, Texas, picked up the win.
Michael Hicks, of Fenton, placed second. Grant Harlan, of Norman, Oklahoma, was third.
Youth beginner
C.J. Chenoweth, of Pevely, was the champion in his race.
Teegan Clemonds, of Elsberry, finished second, and Jadelen Mendenhall, of Blackwell, took third.
50cc open
Jamie Witzig, of Labadie, picked up a second win of the day.
Mason Mallow, of Republic, and Jace Churby, of Waynesville, finished second and third, respectively.
Motorcycle beginner
Austin Hebenstreit was the winner of the race. His hometown was not specified.
Noah Younker, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, finished second. Union’s Blake Sharp took third place.
Open intermediate - B
Washington’s Ryan Parks won his second class of the day.
Collin Gosnell, of Bloomsdale, finished second. Jake Price, of Elsberry, was third.
65cc open
Hunter Glore, of Imperial, picked up the victory.
Parker McDonald, of O’Fallon, placed second, followed by Aiden Evans, of Vandalia, Illinois, in third place.
Open novice - C
Calvin Davis, of Bethalto, Illinois, took top honors in his class.
A pair of Union riders rounded out the top three as Roland Ries placed second and Nathan Keith third.
85cc 9-11
Trenton Dooley was the lone rider in his race. His hometown was not specified.
85cc 12-15
Reece Frankford, of Carlinville, Illinois, raced his way to the top of the leaderboard in his class.
Grant Anderson, of Wentzville, placed second, and Talon Wissmann, of Defiance, took third.