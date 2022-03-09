Union senior Kaden Motley has been selected as the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball player of the year.

Motley, a 6-3 senior guard, averaged 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the league champion Wildcats.

Motley also was a unanimous pick for the all-conference team.

Sullivan’s Dino McKinney, who helped the Eagles into a three-way tie for second place in league play at 5-2, was named the coach of the year.

Union went 6-1 to win the league title while Hermann, St. James and Sullivan each went 5-2.

Pacific was 3-4, Owensville finished 2-5 and New Haven and St. Clair both went 1-6.

Pacific senior Nick Iliff was selected as the FRC sixth man.

Selected for the league’s first team were:

• Motley.

• Pacific junior Quin Blackburn.

• Hermann junior Parker Anderson.

• Union senior Collin Gerdel.

• New Haven senior Sam Scheer.

• St. James senior Chris Boone.

• Sullivan senior Kyle Lewis.

• Owensville junior Bryce Payne.

All but Payne were unanimous selections.

Making the second team were:

• Union sophomore Ryan Rapert.

• Hermann junior Conner Coffey.

• St. James junior Blake Redburn.

• St. Clair sophomore Carter Short.

• Sullivan senior Blaine Sappington.

• Owensville junior Will Lauth.

• St. James junior Peyton Gruver.

• Pacific junior Jack Meyer.