For the second year in a row, the winner of the St. Francis Borgia Regional Girls Basketball Tournament, presented by The Competitive Edge, is ...
Mother Nature.
Winter weather over the past three weeks finally forced the event to end without a winner for the second consecutive season.
The event originally was slated to run Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and Feb. 5. Snow forced the second round to be postponed to Feb. 5. From there, additional winter weather prevented all but one of the final round games to be played.
In the lone third-round game to take place, Rockwood Summit beat Washington for the consolation title (fifth place) Monday, 33-21.
Helping to force the event to be called off was the fact the MSHSAA playoffs are starting this weekend for most schools.
The first casualty in this year’s event was the seventh-place game between University City and Soldan.
The third-place and championship games were supposed to take place Wednesday night. The third-place game was called off when Ft. Zumwalt South had to back out of its game with Borgia to play St. Charles.
Borgia’s tried to reschedule its home league game with Notre Dame, but couldn’t. That game was canceled due to additional winter weather Thursday.
The championship game between Union and Parkway South also had to be called off.
Union, which also saw its 2021 title contest against Rock Bridge shelved due to weather concerns and the start of the playoffs, will remain the event’s defending champion for another year. Union won the 2020 Borgia Tournament by beating Rockwood Summit, 47-45. That year, the title game had to be played at a later date due to weather, as well.