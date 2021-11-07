St. Francis Borgia Regional picked the perfect time for its first boys soccer winning streak of the season.
The Knights (5-18) stunned Tolton Catholic (12-8) Wednesday at home, 1-0, to claim the Class 1 District 4 championship.
“When you talk about a battle of a game, that’s what a district championship should be,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was back and forth, and both teams had chances. Late in the game, one goal gets the win. It was a really great game. Hats off to Tolton. They played hard, with skill and with courage. It was a battle all around.”
Junior Zach Mort scored on a long shot that looped over Tolton Catholic goalkeeper Alex Steffes with 7:50 to play in the second half for the game’s lone goal.
“I’ve taken that shot so many times in my life that I just went back to the basics, hitting a clean, nice strike. When it came off my foot, I knew it was going to go in,” Mort said.
“In a game like this, where it’s 0-0 getting late in a district championship game, you’ve got to put shots on goal and make something happen. Zach is our elder statesman on varsity. He’s only a junior, but he’s played varsity since his freshman year. He’s a captain and an attacking midfielder. He did his job.”
Mort said he noticed Steffes was off of his line sufficiently enough to try a speculative shot over the top.
“I just looked up right before I shot it, and he was a bit off the line,” Mort said. “I just hit it high and knew it had a chance to go in. Luckily, it did for us.”
Adam Rickman drew the assist on the goal.
It was Borgia’s first district title since 2015.
“This feels really great,” Mort said. “We’ve been close the last few years. This year, we finally achieved our goal.”
Justin Mort made six saves in net for the shutout.
“He absolutely made some big saves,” Strohmeyer said. “They put pressure on us, and we put pressure on them. It definitely was a back-and-forth battle.”
Daniel Strohmeyer called it a team victory with everyone from Justin Mort in net to the forwards playing clutch roles.
“Our offense was working,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We were creating chances and getting nice runs. Anthony Strohmeyer was doing a good job and taking the ball to the corner and cutting the ball back in to beat his guy and put pressure on them. Adam Rickman is a beast in the middle, and every time the ball is near him, you hold your breath to see if something crazy happens. All around, we were making things happen.”
Midfield play also was a key.
“Tyler Kromer and freshman Hunter Reinberg were controlling the middle,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They did impressive work to shut down Tolton’s talented midfield. Our defenders, especially the outside fullbacks, were very involved in the attack and hustled back to defend. All around, it just was a great game.”
Off the bench, Daniel Schumacher contributed valuable minutes at a number of different spots.
“His drive down to the corner and cross to Adam in the middle was one of our better chances in the game,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Those fresh legs made a difference. He started early in the season but now comes off the bench. He’ll go in wherever he’s needed and gives everything he’s got.”
The win came after Tolton Catholic defeated Borgia in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play during the regular season, 2-0, in Columbia. Daniel Strohmeyer called that one of Borgia’s most frustrating setbacks of the season.
“They were very good defensively,” Zach Mort said. “We knew we had to do something special. It just happened to be me. I’m just happy we got the job done.”
Quarterfinal
Borgia visits Lutheran St. Charles in the quarterfinal round Saturday, Nov. 13. Match time had not been determined as of deadline Friday.
With only eight districts in Class 1, there is no sectional round. Quarterfinal winners advance to the state tournament at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton Nov. 19 and 20.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Lutheran St. Charles was ranked first in the most recent Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 1 Power Rankings.
Borgia was 19th in the same rankings while Tolton Catholic ranked eighth.
Borgia did not play Lutheran St. Charles this season, a team in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association’s Small Division.
The Cougars (18-5-1 before Thursday) won the AAA Small Division title this season. In district play, Lutheran St. Charles dismantled Canton in the opening round Tuesday, 6-0, and defeated Crossroads College Prep Thursday, 7-0.
Two of the Lutheran St. Charles losses came in the first two matches of the season to Ft. Zumwalt North and Parkway North. The Cougars also lost to St. Mary’s and Orchard Farm but have been bested only once since Sept. 23.
The loss was 5-0 Oct. 1 to Whitfield. Lutheran St. Charles also tied Jackson Oct. 14.
Other schools in the Class 1 state field are St. Pius X (Festus), Laquey, Fair Grove, Smithton and Maryville. Results from the other district, Brentwood versus Gateway Science, were not reported as of deadline.