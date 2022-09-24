Opening conference play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights ended a four-match losing streak Tuesday.
Borgia (4-4, 1-0) knocked off St. Mary’s in St. Louis in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I action, 4-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Opening conference play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights ended a four-match losing streak Tuesday.
Borgia (4-4, 1-0) knocked off St. Mary’s in St. Louis in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I action, 4-1.
“Big win for our team after losing four in a row,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “(It) was nice to get back in the win column.”
All scoring took place in the second half after St. Mary’s missed a penalty kick near the end of the first half. Borgia also lost a player due to a red card on the play which set up the penalty kick, so it played with 10 for the entire second half.
“The first half was back and forth with St. Mary’s getting the better of the chances,” Strohmeyer said. “We only had a couple of shots on goal in the first half.”
Borgia’s Adam Rickman netted the first goal in the third minute of the second half, 43rd minute overall. He was able to score on a scramble after the St. Mary’s goalkeeper couldn’t hang onto a shot.
Less than four minutes later, Zach Mort scored the first goal of his hat trick, heading in the ball. Rickman assisted after Joe Adolphson passed the ball in for Rickman’s assist.
After St. Mary’s scored to cut it to 2-1, Mort connected on a penalty kick with just over 10 minutes to play. He scored with five minutes to go to complete the hat trick. Vincent Strohmeyer assisted.
Justin Mort stopped nine shots in goal, earning the win.
“The second half was a different story,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Our team came out with energy and excitement and played some of our best soccer of the season. I did a high rotation to keep the guys fresh since being a man down everyone has to work harder.”
Drew Richter netted the St. Mary’s goal.
Alex Kurkowski made three saves in goal.
“The stats don’t tell the full story of the incredible half of scoring four goals with a man down,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “The credit goes to the entire team and the energy they brought, especially the bench I don’t think our bench sat down the entire half. It was a full squad effort and victory.”
Borgia lost to Tolton Catholic Thursday at home, 1-0. The game went to the second round of penalty kicks before the Trailblazers prevailed.
The Knights next play Monday at North Point.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.