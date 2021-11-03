Zach Mort looped a long shot over Tolton Catholic’s goalkeeper with 7:50 to play Wednesday, lifting host St. Francis Borgia Regional to a 1-0 victory over Tolton Catholic in the Class 1 District 4 championship match.
The goal was enough to lift the second-seeded host Knights (5-18) to their first district title since 2015.
Tolton Catholic finished the season at 12-8.
Borgia now plays in a quarterfinal match Nov. 13 hosted by the winner of Class 1 District 3. Lutheran St. Charles is the top seed and plays Crossroads College Prep Thursday at 4 p.m.
District tournament coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.