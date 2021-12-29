After sweeping the Four Rivers Conference, the Union Wildcats took two of the conference’s top three postseason awards.
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl was named the FRC’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a 10-1 record and the conference crown.
Union junior Colton Morrow was named defensive player of the year, and Owensville senior quarterback Brendan Decker was selected as the offensive player of the year.
Morrow amassed 74 total tackles on the season, including four tackles for a loss and one sack. He accounted for six Union takeaways with four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Decker threw for 2,310 yards with a 57.5 percent completion rate and 29 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also ran for 954 yards on 145 carries and picked up 10 rushing scores.
Union led in the number of first-team selections with eight, one ahead of the Dutchmen’s seven selections.
Hermann garnered five first-team picks. Pacific had four, St. James three and Sullivan and St. Clair one apiece.
The first-team offense selections were:
• Decker at quarterback.
• Owensville wide receiver Derek Brandt.
• Union wide receiver Hayden Burke.
• Union wide receiver Ryan Ewald.
• Pacific running back Makai Parton.
• St. James running back Cody Wilfong.
• Hermann tight end Seth Hackmann.
• Pacific lineman Ted Toney.
• Pacific lineman Blake McKay.
• Owensville lineman Chance Clevenger.
• Hermann lineman Ethan Adams.
• Union lineman Caden Crawford.
• Union lineman Jonathan Martin.
• Union quarterback Liam Hughes as a utility player.
The first-team defense includes:
• Pacific lineman Matt Austin.
• Owensville lineman Brent Helmig.
• Union lineman Brady Lause.
• Seth Hackmann as a lineman.
• Wilfong as a linebacker.
• Morrow as a linebacker.
• Hermann linebacker Gavin Hackmann.
• Sullivan linebacker Ty Shetley.
• St. Clair defensive back Gabe Martinez.
• Brandt as a defensive back.
• Hermann defensive back Parker Anderson.
• Union defensive back Jayden Overschmidt.
The first-team special team members include:
• Owensville kicker Charlie Whelan.
• Sparks as a punter.
• Brandt as a kick returner.
Second-team honorees include:
• Hughes at quarterback.
• Pacific wide receiver Ethan Hall.
• St. James wide receiver Dakota Kurtti.
• St. James wide receiver Peyton Maylee.
• St. Clair running back and defensive lineman Skyler Sanders.
• Anderson as a running back.
• Union tight end Nick Birke.
• St. Clair offensive lineman and linebacker Adrian Arguilez.
• Owensville offensive lineman Logan Evans.
• St. James offensive lineman Jed Hitch.
• Sullivan offensive lineman Tim Kloos.
• Hermann defensive lineman Schuler Erickson.
• St. Clair defensive lineman Carter Short.
• Sullivan defensive lineman Trevor Carey.
• Sullivan linebacker Gavin Dace.
• Owensville linebacker Alan Kopp.
• Sullivan linebacker Jordan Rice.
• Sullivan defensive back Alex Goly.
• Sullivan defensive back Kayden Bryan.
• Kurtti as a defensive back.
• Pacific defensive back Trenton Johnson.
Players receiving honorable mention are:
• Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer.
• Owensville wide receiver Bryce Payne.
• Morrow as a wide receiver.
• Union running back Dalton Voss.
• Owensville running back Austin Lowder.
• Rice as an offensive lineman.
• Owensville offensive lineman Hayden Shoemaker.
• St. James defensive lineman Jake Foust.
• St. James defensive lineman James Perkins.
• Union defensive lineman Killian Cordia.
• Wilfong as a linebacker.
• Union linebacker Luke Koch.
• St. Clair linebacker Cameron Simcox.
• Maylee as a defensive back.
• Sullivan defensive back Ian King.
• St. Clair defensive back Jordan Rodrigue.