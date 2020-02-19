Both local girls swimming programs will be represented at this week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Championships in St. Peters.
Washington will be represented by junior Aubrie Moreland in two events while St. Francis Borgia Regional has a pair of relay teams that qualified.
“Aubrie has worked hard all season on the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle events, seeing if she could go to state,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “She got her time down to the qualifying range and then learned she had been selected as a contender in her chosen events. She reached her goals, which is no surprise because she is that kind of athlete and person. She is focused, determined, and not afraid of hard work to make things happen. We are all very proud of her.”
The Class 1 preliminary qualifying races will be held Thursday afternoon at the Rec-Plex. The finals and consolation races will be held Friday morning.
The top 16 advance to swim Friday. The top eight in each event will be in the championship race while the next eight swim in the consolation race.
Moreland has the area’s top seed, 19th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.72. Entering the meet, she is 0.92 of a second off of the 16th-fastest swimmer.
Moreland ranks 26th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.49.
“Hats off to Aubrie Moreland, who excels in both the pool and the classroom and is a genuinely kind and down-to-earth person,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We’ll all be cheering her on.”
The Borgia 400 freestyle relay squad of Isabella Rio, Lily Schmieder, Anna Eckelkamp and Ava Mohart is ranked 28th with a seed time of 4:06.44.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Simily, Eckelkamp, Rio and Mohart is ranked 29th with a seed time of 1:49.83.
Jones indicated she’s using the rest of the team as alternates for the races so all can experience the state meet.
“With only 10 swimmers on the roster this year, these girls have overachieved meet after meet,” Jones said. “Our hashtag is small but mighty. Because we are to take alternates for both relays, we’ll be able to have the entire team on the deck at state. It is a shared accomplishment.”
Borgia had other swimmers in the running to qualify, but they will have to wait until next year.
“Ava Mohart was literally a few tenths of a second away from qualifying as an individual in the 50 and 100 free,” Jones said. “She’s a freshman, so the sky is the limit. Isabel Rio was the same in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM.”