ST. PETERS — Earning state medals will have to wait another year for the area’s two girls swimming teams.
Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional each had two entries into the MSHSAA Class 1 event at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. None qualified for Friday morning’s championship or consolation races.
“Our goal was to compete well in our heats, move up from our seed position, and see if they could drop time,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They accomplished all those goals.”
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team won its heat with a time of 1:48.73 and improved by nine spots from its qualifying time. That also was a new school record.
Swimming were Elizabeth Simily, Anna Eckelkamp, Isabella Rio and Ava Mohart.
Borgia placed 20th while dropping 1.1 seconds from its seed time. Borgia was ranked 29th coming into the meet.
Westminster Christian Academy had the fastest preliminary qualifying time at 1:41.62.
The cutoff for the championship race was 1:44.09. A time of 1:46.27 was needed to make the consolation race.
“The 200 free relay won its heat, edging out St. Dominic, who was the only AAA team to beat them this year,” Jones said. “They dropped 1.1 seconds to set a new school record, moving up nine seed positions to finish 20th overall.”
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Lily Schmieder, Eckelkamp and Mohart finished fifth in its heat with a time of 4:04.21. Overall, the Lady Knights finished 26th.
The time was an improvement of 2.23 from the team’s qualifying time. Borgia had been seeded 28th coming into the race.
Parkway West had the top preliminary qualifying time at 3:43.54.
The cutoff for the championship race was 3:49.28 while a time of 3:57.30 was required to make the consolation race.
“Despite only one of them having competed at state before, the girls showed tremendous poise and competitive grit,” Jones said. “It’s a long day, but they kept loose, kept their focus and finished an amazing season on a high note.”
Washington junior Aubrie Moreland posted a time of 57.23 in the 100 freestyle, placing eighth in her heat.
Moreland’s time put her 24th in the final standings. Her best time coming into the state meet was 56.72 and she had been seeded 19th.
Savannah’s Makenzie Kurre had the fastest preliminary qualifying time at 52.90. The cutoff for the championship race was 54.66 while the cutoff for the consolation race was 55.72.
Moreland posted a time of 2:06.11 in her heat of the 200 freestyle. She finished fourth in the heat.
Moreland’s time placed her 27th after the preliminary heats. Her seed time was 2:05.49, 26th fastest.
Incarnate Word Academy’s Ellie Wehrmann posted the fastest qualifying time, 1:54.04. The cutoff for the championship race was 1:57.06 while the cutoff for the consolation race was 2:02.04.