St. Clair needed all 80 minutes Wednesday in Warrenton.
The soccer Lady Bulldogs got a goal from Lucy Moore with a minute to play to edge Warrenton on the road, 4-3.
Kadence Gardner assisted on the winning goal.
“We battled through a lot of adversity and found a way to come back and win,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “This was our third game in three days and we really battled hard in the second half. Kadence and Lucy made a huge play for us when we needed it.”
St. Clair improved to 13-8 with the win. Warrenton dropped to 3-11.
“We have to take away from this game that we have to play 80 minutes every night and we can’t dig a hole early,” Isgrig said. “We also have to do a better job finishing plays. We scored four goals, which is good, but with the constant pressure we had on them we should’ve never been behind.”
Warrenton jumped out with a 3-1 lead at the half. St. Clair fought back to score three times in the second half to win.
“We played very poorly in the first half and weren’t as focused as we should’ve been,” Isgrig said. “In the second half we played with much more urgency and effort.”
Gardner scored the game’s first goal on an assist by Kennedy Travis. Warrenton then scored three unanswered goals.
In the second half, Travis opened scoring on a breakaway. Izzy Tiepelman assisted on the goal.
The two reversed roles on the game-tying goal midway through the second half. Tiepelman scored, with Travis drawing the assist.
Then, the game winner came with time running out in regulation.
“Kadence played a great ball across the box,” Isgrig said. “Lucy got behind the defender and finished inside the left post to complete the comeback.”
Lillie Coello was the winning goalkeeper, making seven saves for the lady Bulldogs.
For Warrenton, Coryn Higby, Morgan Marschel and Camryn Petersmeyer scored goals.
Emily Beumel made 17 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors.