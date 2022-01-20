Advantage Wildcats.
For now.
Montgomery County earned a 2-1 series lead over the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks by winning the third-place game of the South Callaway Tournament Friday night in overtime, 48-45.
“We got beat because we didn’t box out and rebound,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We didn’t guard the three-point line very good either. In a close game like that, you can go back and pick about any play you want and say if we did this or that, we win the game, but the fact is that we got outrebounded all night. Their winning bucket came after two offensive rebounds and a scramble.”
The teams are slated to play again next Tuesday to start the Hermann Tournament, where New Haven is seeded fourth and Montgomery County is fifth.
Montgomery County also won in the Montgomery County Tournament, 59-44, while New Haven won at home Jan. 7, 37-36.
In Friday’s game, Montgomery County jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter. It was 28-21 at the half and Montgomery County was up through three quarters, 39-33.
New Haven came back to tie it through regulation, 43-43.
Sam Scheer led the Shamrocks with 26 points, five rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Mitchell Meyer scored three points with four assists, three blocked shot, one rebound and one steal.
Logan Williams went 6-6 at the free-throw line for his six points. He also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Adam Homeyer posted five points and two rebounds.
Andrew Rethemeyer scored three points with five rebounds. He also took two charges.
Hunter Tallent added a rebound. Will Hellmann and Charlie Roth each had one assist.
Scheer and Tallent were named to the all-tournament teams.